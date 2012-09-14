Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following action on Duval County
School Board, FL (the district) ratings:
--$274 million in certificates of participation (COPs) affirmed at 'AA-'.
In addition, Fitch affirms the district's implied unlimited general obligation
(ULTGO) rating at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
SECURITY
The COPs are secured by lease payments made by the district from any legally
available funds, subject to annual appropriation. The COPs were issued pursuant
to a master lease agreement, which, in the event of non-appropriation, requires
the district to surrender all leased facilities to the trustee.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BETTER THAN EXPECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The revision of the Outlook to
Stable from Negative reflects significantly better than expected financial
performance resulting from increased state aid in fiscal year 2013.
FUND BALANCES REMAIN STRONG: Even with the expected draw-downs, fund balances
are projected to remain solid. The fiscal year 2012 unrestricted fund balance is
estimated at 15% of spending and the fiscal year 2013 unrestricted balance is
estimated at 12% to 14% of spending. These levels are lower than the prior
year's, but still adequate for the rating level.
STABLE ECONOMY: The local economy is sound, anchored by the presence of the U.S.
Navy, and trade activity at the Port of Jacksonville. Employment trends are
positive, and the county unemployment rate, while high, has declined from the
prior year. Income levels are close to or at state and national levels.
MODERATE DEBT PROFILE: Overall debt levels and amortization are average. Total
expenditure levels associated with debt service, pension contributions, and
other post-employment benefit (OPEB) payments are manageable.
STRONG LEASE STRUCTURE: The Florida master lease structure is strong, with the
all-or-none appropriation provision providing solid incentive for timely
repayment. There are 33 school properties included under the lease structure out
of a total 183 schools in the district.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABLE ECONOMY SUPPORTED BY MILITARY PRESENCE
The district enrolls about 127,000 students in 183 elementary, middle and high
schools. The district, which serves the City of Jacksonville, is located on the
north-eastern coast of Florida. The area's diverse economic base has a strong
long-term profile bolstered by its historical naval presence, large cargo port
with a natural river harbor, major banking, insurance, health care, and
manufacturing industries. County unemployment remains high at 9.2% for June
2012, as compared to 8.4% for the nation and 9% for the state. However, the rate
has declined from 11.3% a year prior due primarily to employment growth. Income
levels are close to or at state and national levels.
Annual student enrollment growth has been essentially flat in recent years with
an annual growth or decline of less than 1%. Enrollment is projected at 126,912
for 2013, a 0.6% increase from the prior year. A continued trend of generally
flat performance is projected through 2016.
DISTRICT ADDRESSES SIGNIFICANT FISCAL YEAR 2012 BUDGET GAP
For fiscal years 2007 through 2011, the district incurred successive surpluses,
raising the unrestricted fund balance to $136 million (16% of spending) in
fiscal year 2011 from an unreserved balance of $41 million or 4.6% of spending
in fiscal year 2007. Federal stimulus funding contributed to the intentional
build-up in fund balance for fiscal year 2011 as the district prepared for
potential fiscal pressures and the loss of such funding. For fiscal year 2012,
the district faced a $79.9 million budget gap caused largely by an $84 million
reduction in state aid, offset somewhat by $19 million in savings generated by a
state mandate for employees to contribute 3% of salary to the state pension plan
(FRS) in lieu of localities.
To address the fiscal 2012 budget gap, the district budgeted $45.8 million in
cuts which include class size flexibility based on amended definitions of core
classes, and functional review division cuts. The remaining $34 million gap was
to be closed through additional reductions, including the discontinuation of
transportation for magnet schools and high school after-school activities,
reductions in base student allocations to schools, and the use of fund balance.
At the time the budget was adopted, the district assumed continued weakness in
state aid for fiscal 2013. This resulted in a projection of the need for
additional significant cuts for fiscal year 2013, together with a further
draw-down of fund balances, potentially to significantly lower levels than in
prior years. However, state aid increased in fiscal year 2013 by about $21
million (3%).
The district did make significant expenditure reductions for fiscal year 2012,
though less than originally anticipated, and drew down fund balances. The fiscal
year 2012 general fund unrestricted balance is estimated at $131 million or 15%
of spending. The fiscal 2013 budget was balanced primarily from the increase in
state funding and from recurring savings related to fiscal year 2012 cuts as
well as an additional fund balance draw-down. Based on current estimates, the
fiscal year 2013 unrestricted fund balance will be between $107 to $118 million,
depending on the outcome of labor negotiations, or a still solid 12% to 14% of
spending. The district expects to maintain fund balances in the 10% range over
the medium term.
Going forward, the district has some expenditure flexibility if additional
reductions are needed to balance operations. Areas of flexibility include music,
art, and physical education ($13 million), guidance ($3-$4 million),
professional development ($3-$4 million) and summer school ($2-$3 million).
Fitch expects the district to continue to use a moderate amount of fund balance
as it achieves structural balance over the next few years.
MODERATE DEBT PROFILE
The district's debt ratios are average, with overall debt levels at $3,725 per
capita or 3.6% of market value. Amortization is average at 41% of outstanding
principal repaid in 10 years. Pension costs were a manageable 7% of spending in
2011. The district provides pension benefits through state-administered plans
and funds 100% of its required contribution. OPEB payments were 0.4% of
spending. Total debt service, required pension contribution, and OPEB payment
requirements were manageable, at 10.5% of spending.