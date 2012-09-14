(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 14 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Unnim Banc S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BB+' and Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'B' and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Negative. These rating actions follow the formalisation of BBVA's acquisition of Unnim Banc on 27 July 2012 when all of the authorities' approvals of the transaction were received, including that of the European Commission. BBVA acquired Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring's 100%-stake in Unnim Banc for one euro, with the Spanish banks' Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) financially absorbing losses of EUR953m arising from the operation. In addition, the DGF granted BBVA an asset protection scheme (APS) of above EUR6bn of Unnim Banc's real estate assets. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Unnim Banc is now a 100%-owned bank subsidiary of BBVA and is fully consolidated into the group accounts. Its IDRs, senior and lower tier 2 debt ratings are aligned with those of BBVA. Fitch considers Unnim Banc to be part of BBVA's core banking business in Spain and expects it to be merged into the parent. Until that time, the likelihood of support for Unnim Banc from BBVA, should it be needed, is high. This is reflected in the '2' Support Rating, which was upgraded from '3' and removed from RWP. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn Unnim Banc's Viability Rating (VR) because it is no longer considered analytically meaningful in the context of its acquisition by BBVA and the ensuing integration/merger process. For similar reasons, the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been affirmed, removed from RWP and withdrawn because the primary source of support for the bank is now considered by Fitch to be BBVA, rather than the Kingdom of Spain. Although a small transaction for BBVA, in Fitch's view, the acquisition of Unnim Banc makes strategic sense. Unnim Banc operates in Catalonia, one of the more dynamic regions in Spain, and allows BBVA to roughly double its market share for loans and deposits to 17% and 12%, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS Unnim Banc's IDRs are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in BBVA's IDRs and the bank's Long-term IDR is therefore on Negative Outlook, like that of BBVA. For more information in this regard, see 'Fitch Downgrades Santander & BBVA to 'BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action', dated 11 June 2012 and other research at www.fitchratings.com. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Unnim Banc's dated subordinated debt rating has been upgraded to 'BBB' from 'B' and removed from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The debt class is performing and Fitch considers its risk profile to be the same now as the same class of debt issued by BBVA. Unnim Banc's upper tier 2 and preferred stock ratings have been affirmed. They are still non-performing and their ratings reflect this. These instruments could be upgraded once more clarity emerges over their prospects for re-performance. This could emerge over the relatively near term as Unnim Banc's integration with BBVA progresses. The rating actions are as follows: Unnim Banc: Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BB+', removed from RWP, Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'B', removed from RWP VR: affirmed at 'f', withdrawn Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3', removed from RWP SRF: affirmed at 'BB+', removed from RWP ; withdrawn Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'B', removed from RWE Upper tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC' Preferred stock: affirmed at 'C' Senior state-guaranteed notes: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' The impact, if any, on Unnim Banc's covered bonds will be covered in a separate comment. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Contacts: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 8408 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)