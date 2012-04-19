(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The ratings on Banco BMG reflect the bank's weak business position and capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below-average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- Standard & Poor's is affirming the 'B' long- and short- term issuer credit ratings and the 'brBB+' Brazilian National Scale ratings on Banco BMG S.A.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the RAC ratio will remain greater than 4% because of continuing profitability during the next two years. Rating Action On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' issuer credit rating and its 'brBB+' Brazilian National Scale ratings on Banco BMG S.A. Today's rating action is a part of our regular review. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Banco BMG S.A. on the bank's weak business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below-average funding, and adequate liquidity. Anchor: The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where Banco BMG operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to our criteria. One of the factors on which we base the BICRA group is our evaluation of economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to Brazilian economic authorities' flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as positive factor in our assessment. We regard Banco BMG's business position as weak. We believe that BMG's business position will be highly exposed to significant challenges over the medium term. During this time, the company will most likely need to diversify its business profile due to the high competition in the payroll segment (where it is heavily concentrated),and to mitigate funding constraints. The bank has remained a leader in payroll lending, but we believe that large banks, which are increasingly competing in this segment, remain BMG's main threat because they have stronger competitive advantages relative to BMG, including access to cheaper funding, stronger franchise, higher economies of scale, and wider distribution networks. BMG, in response to these challenges, has implemented pilot projects in the auto-loans, personal loans, insurance, and credit cards in order to increase the cross selling across its 6 million active clients: and has recently acquired Banco GE and Banco Schahin S.A. With these acquisitions, it intends to increase its participation in other segments, such as personal loans, and to further strengthen its distribution network. Our assessment of BMG's weak capital and earnings is based on our expectation for a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 4%-5% during the next 18 months. Following the due diligence BMG performed on the recently acquired Banco Schahin S.A., BMG introduced significant adjustments to its consolidated financial statements, which were related primarily to the amount of goodwill that the acquisition generated. These adjustments mainly reflected Schahin's weaker-than-anticipated financial standing, which caused the transaction to generate a substantial amount of goodwill. This has directly affected the BMG's total adjusted capital, resulting in weak actual and projected capital ratios. We expect BMG to report weaker profitability in 2012, because all banks will have to recognize the profitability of securitized loan portfolios for the duration of the portfolio, and they will no longer be able to recognize the revenues upfront when the assets are sold. Our assessment of Banco BMG's moderate risk position reflects its concentrated loan portfolio, challenges related to the recent acquisition of Banco Schahin--which exposes Banco BMG to potential risks because Banco Schahin's operated in a different lending segment than BMG historically targeted. Additionally, Banco BMG's payroll portfolio has a higher composition of pensioners than other banks focused on payroll. We consider Banco BMG's funding below average because we regard BMG's funding profile as highly concentrated. Its loan assignments have been its main source of funding, and have been mostly with full recourse, which represented 56% of its total funding in 2011. Time deposits (CDB and DPGE) accounted for 29% of the funding base; it obtained this amount primarily from institutional investors. This is a highly sensitive funding source, in our view. Liquidity We view the bank's liquidity as adequate. We believe that the company will need to maintain an adequate cash cushion given the more volatile nature of funding sources. As of December 2011, highly liquid assets including LFT (Letras Financeiras do Tesouro) and cash and money market instruments represented 10% of total assets (excluding ceded loans) and 64% of total deposits maturing in less than a year. Outlook The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that BMG's RAC ratio will remain greater than 4% because of continuing profitability during the next two years. We could lower the ratings if this ratio falls to less than that level, or if the bank's liquidity weakens. We could raise the ratings if the bank improves its capitalization to an RAC ratio of consistently greater than 5% or if, during the medium term, the bank achieves significant diversification in its business profile while maintaining its good asset quality metrics Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B SACP b Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Weak (-2) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below average and Adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0