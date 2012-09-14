Sept. 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following state of
Florida full faith and credit department of transportation right-of-way
acquisition and bridge construction bonds:
--$228.765 million series 2012B refunding bonds.
The bonds are expected to sell as early as Sept. 18, 2012 for bids on 18 hours
notice.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Approximately $13.9 billion in outstanding Florida full faith and credit bonds
at 'AAA';
--Approximately $1 billion in outstanding Florida appropriation backed bonds
issued by the Department of Management Services at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
Florida's full faith and credit bonds are secured first by specific revenues, in
case of the right-of-way bonds, a first lien on motor and diesel fuel taxes.
The state's full faith and credit are also pledged and provide the basis for the
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID LONG-TERM ECONOMIC PROSPECTS: Long-term economic fundamentals are strong
with future growth expected; however, income levels have declined relative to
the nation and region due to the recession and slow recovery, the housing market
remains weak, and the unemployment rate above average.
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: The state employs sound financial
management practices, including the use of consensus revenue estimating, and has
a history of prompt action to maintain fiscal balance.
SATISFACTORY RESERVES: Reserves remain satisfactory although greatly reduced
from the peak reached prior to the recession. These reserves offset risks
associated with an economically sensitive revenue system vulnerable to declines
in the rates of population growth, consumption, and activity in the housing
market.
MODERATE LIABILITIES: The state's debt burden is moderate and pensions are well
funded.
REDUCED FLEXIBILITY: The Negative Outlook reflects Florida's reduced financial
flexibility as it emerges very slowly from the recession. Reserves, while still
satisfactory, have been significantly reduced and budget balancing remains
challenging.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
NEGATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS: The rating could be revised downward based on
unexpected fiscal developments including a material negative revision to
projected revenues for fiscal 2013 or an unfavorable resolution of a pending
pension funding lawsuit, either of which leads to a material reduction in
reserves.
STABILIZATION: The rating could be stabilized at the 'AAA' level based on a
trend of positive financial results and further evidence of economic
stabilization.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AAA' rating on Florida's GO bonds recognizes the state's strong financial
management practices, moderate debt burden, well-funded pension system, solid
long-term economic prospects, and still satisfactory reserves. The Negative
Outlook reflects the severity of the state's economic decline and reduced
financial flexibility as well as continuing uncertainty associated with the pace
of the economic and, therefore, revenue recovery.
Until the recession, the Florida economy was characterized by rapid growth,
economic broadening, and diversification as it was transformed from a narrow
base of agriculture and seasonal tourism into a service and trade economy, with
substantial insurance, banking and export components. Strong underlying
fundamentals remain, including a relatively low cost of living, attractive
tourist and retirement destinations, and favorable geographic location; however,
there is continued uncertainty regarding the near term economic outlook and
economic performance during the recession was among the weakest of the states.
The state's natural amenities include 2,200 miles of tidal shoreline, proximity
to Latin American and Caribbean markets, the presence of some of the world's
most popular tourist destinations, large convention venues, and major cruise
ship ports.
Florida's poor economic performance in the downturn, one of the most negative
among the states, and its slow recovery from the recession largely reflect the
state's severe housing market correction following an historic run-up. The
decline in employment exceeded that of the nation between 2008 and 2010.
Although Florida matched the national growth rate of 1.1% in non-farm employment
in 2011, growth since has consistently lagged the national rate with
year-over-year employment growth of 1% in July 2012 once again falling short of
the national rate of 1.4%. Construction employment, which is less than half
what it was in 2006, continues to decline, albeit at a slower rate. The state's
unemployment rate, although down significantly from a historical high of 12% in
December 2010, was 105% of the U.S. rate at 8.8% in July 2012.
The disproportionate impact of Florida's poor economic performance is evident in
wealth levels that are growing more slowly than the national average. Florida's
per capita income was 100.5% of the national average in 2006, preceding the
recession. Five years later, per capita income has fallen to 95% of the
national average and ranks Florida 27th by this measure, down from 18th in 2006.
Florida's revenue sources (primarily a sales tax, but also a documentary stamp
tax in large part based on real estate transactions) have been especially
susceptible to the state's steep housing market correction; the state has no
personal income tax. The Florida legislature consistently and promptly addressed
numerous large negative revenue estimate revisions during the downturn,
maintaining budget balance and an adequate reserve position. However, reserves
are now greatly reduced from their peak.
The combined unencumbered general fund and budget stabilization (rainy day) fund
balance totaled $6 billion at the end of fiscal year (FY) 2006, or 22.4% of
general fund revenues. At the end of FY 2011, these balances totaled $1
billion, or 4.5% of FY 2011 general fund revenues, and a slight increase is
estimated for FY 2012, to 6.2% of general fund revenues. Trust fund balances,
an additional source of financial flexibility, have also been reduced over the
past five fiscal years, from $3.8 billion at the end of FY 2006 to $1.8 billion
at fiscal year-end 2011, and are projected to be further reduced by the end of
fiscal 2013. In particular, the Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund has been reduced
from just over $2 billion in FY 2006 to approximately $790 million in FY 2012
and the balance will be further reduced to $474 million as part of the FY 2013
budget balancing solutions while the budget stabilization fund and general fund
balances are increased.
The enacted fiscal 2012 budget, which totaled $69.2 billion, a reduction of $1.5
billion (2.1%) from the fiscal 2011 budget, closed a projected $3.6 billion gap
with spending reductions and a requirement that employees begin making
contributions to retirement plans, a provision that has been challenged by the
teachers' union. Although the ultimate outcome of that lawsuit cannot be
predicted, Fitch notes that the contribution requirement allowed the state to
reduce ongoing annual spending by over $1 billion. A lower court ruled in favor
of the teachers' union and oral arguments have been heard at the supreme court.
Fitch believes that were the state supreme court to issue a final judgment in
favor of the union the state would act promptly to maintain budget balance,
consistent with historical practice.
Florida's recent revenue performance has been in line with expectations,
displaying steady, slow growth. Fiscal 2012 unaudited general revenues
increased 4.7% year-over-year and were $407 million (1.8%) higher than forecast
growth. Sales tax revenues increased 4.7% year-over-year and were 0.9% above
estimate.
The adopted budget for fiscal 2013 assumes 5.4% revenue growth and increases
general revenue fund spending 7%. This, in part, reflects an increase in
education funding required by enrollment gains as well as a shift to state
funding per formula as local property tax values have declined. The increase in
K-12 funding is partially offset by a reduction in state funding to higher
education, prison consolidation, and other reductions. The August 2012 revenue
estimating conference made a minor upward revision to forecast revenues for
fiscal 2013.
The state's debt position and structure are conservative. Debt represents a
moderate burden on Florida's resources with net tax-supported debt of about
$22.9 billion equal to 3% of 2011 personal income. Florida's debt portfolio does
not include derivatives and variable-rate debt is negligible at less than 0.5%
of net tax-supported debt. Pensions had been overfunded since fiscal 1998, but
due to market losses and assumption changes to reflect the results of a 2009
experience study the funded ratio dropped to a still solid 87% as of July 1,
2011 on a reported basis. On a combined basis, net tax-supported debt and
unfunded pension obligations attributable to the state, as adjusted for a 7%
return assumption, total 3.9% of 2011 personal income, the eighth lowest such
burden for states rated by Fitch and well under the median of 6.6%.
Florida's full faith and credit bonds are secured first by specific revenues.
The right-of-way acquisition and bridge construction bonds are payable primarily
from pledged motor and diesel fuel taxes that are transferred from the state
transportation trust fund (STTF) to the right-of-way acquisition and bridge
construction fund, and ultimately by Florida's full faith and credit pledge.
State law limits the amount to be transferred from the STTF to the lesser of 7%
of STTF revenues or $275 million. Estimated fiscal 2012 pledged revenues
provided 7.8x coverage of pro forma debt service and 4.1x coverage of maximum
allowable debt service ($275 million). Minimum maximum annual debt service
(MADS) coverage of 1.11x by pledged gas taxes is required for parity bond
issuance.
