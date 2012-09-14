(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 14 - Overview

-- The Central Bank of Brazil ordered the liquidation of Banco Cruzeiro do Sul.

-- We are lowering' our ratings on the bank to 'D' from 'CC/C'. Rating Action On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global scale rating to 'D' from 'CC/C' and Brazilian national scale rating 'brD' from 'brCC/brC' on Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A., as foreshadowed in our Aug. 23, 2012, research update, in which we placed the ratings on the bank on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The downgrade follows the central bank's liquidation of the Banco Cruzeiro do Sul. On Aug. 14, 2012, the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos (FGC) announced that it intended to buy Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's debt at a discount of 49%, as it was searching for buyers for the bank. (The FGC is a private institution that guarantees deposits of financial institutions in Brazil.) For the transaction to be successful, 90% of creditors must have agreed on the terms and for the central bank to accept an eligible buyer by Sept. 13, 2012. These conditions were not met, and the central bank has ruled the liquidation of the bank. Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008

-- General Criteria: Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May 12, 2009 Ratings List CreditWatch Action

To From Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating D CC/Watch Neg/C Brazilian Rating Scale brD brCC/Watch Neg/brC Senior Unsecured D CC/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Cynthia Cohen Freue, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2161;

cynthia_cohenfreue@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Ricardo Brito, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9733;

ricardo_brito@standardandpoors.com (Reporting By Hilary Russ)