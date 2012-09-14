Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following Dane
County, WI securities:
--$16,055,000 general obligation (GO) promissory notes, series 2012B;
--$9,330,000 GO corporate purpose bonds, series 2012C.
The current offerings will finance various capital improvements and land
acquisitions. The bonds and notes are expected to price via competition the week
of Sept. 17.
Additionally, Fitch affirms approximately $219 million in outstanding GO bonds
and promissory notes at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
The county pledges its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for the
repayment of principal and interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
OUTLOOK CONSIDERATIONS: The county's 2011 financial performance suggests that
the county has restored structural budgetary balance. However, Fitch's
maintenance of the Negative Rating Outlook reflects concerns around the county's
ability to maintain adequate financial flexibility under recent more restrictive
state law limiting revenue growth.
IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION: Operations in 2011 generated a surplus which
eliminated the county's accumulated deficit and brought reserves to levels more
consistent with the rating category.
FAVORABLE ECONOMIC PROFILE: The county benefits from above-average wealth
levels, low unemployment, and a historically stable economic base centered on
the state capital of Madison.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The county's overall debt burden is moderate
and is expected to decline due to limited capital plans and rapid debt
retirement. Pension costs are manageable and should remain so, given state-wide
changes in employee contributions. Other post-employment retirement benefit
costs are minimal.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
MAINTENANCE OF FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Maintenance of the current rating is
dependent on the county's ability to adapt to recent tax levy limitations and
maintain structural balance and financial flexibility consistent with the 'AA+'
rating.
CREDIT PROFILE:
STRONG, STABLE, DIVERSE ECONOMY
Dane County is home to the state capital of Madison and is the second most
populous and third wealthiest county in Wisconsin. Per capita money income,
which is negatively skewed by a large student population, is nonetheless above
both the state (120%) and national (118%) averages. Residents are highly
educated with 44% reporting attaining higher education as compared with the
national average (27%). The county's population grew a healthy 12.6% between
2000 and 2010.
The economic base is diverse, anchored by government, education, healthcare, and
insurance. Top employers are represented by the federal, state, and county
governments; Madison Metropolitan School District; University of
Wisconsin-affiliated healthcare and insurance providers; and Oscar Meyer Foods
Corporation. The presence of such historically stable sectors has helped the
county weather the recent economic contraction relatively well.
The county's unemployment rate remains relatively low at 5.4% in June 2012, well
below the state (7.6%) and national (8.4%) averages. Taxable assessed valuation
has contracted modestly over the past three years, most recently with a 0.6%
drop in 2012. Fitch notes that tax base declines have been moderate and less
than management's conservative projections.
FINANCES STABILIZE IN 2011
Based on 2011 operations, the county has addressed its structural imbalance
after generating six years of general fund operating deficits after transfers.
This poor performance culminated in a negative $1.7 million unreserved general
fund balance in 2010 (negative 0.8% of spending).
The county reversed this negative unreserved fund balance position in 2011,
finishing the year better than budget. The 2011 unrestricted general fund
balance (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54) totaled
approximately $12.7 million or 6% of expenditures and transfers out. The
positive fiscal results in 2011 were driven by strong sales tax growth, cost
saving measures in the human services fund, and $7.2 million in non-recurring
revenues (3.4% of 2011 spending) used to bolster fund balance. Additionally, the
county more aggressively pursued tax delinquencies, which, combined with an
improving economy represented an additional $1 million in revenue.
The 2012 budget is balanced and relies minimally ($745,000 or 0.3% of spending)
on one-time revenue sources. The county is projecting a positive budget variance
which Fitch believes is a reasonable projection given strong than budget sales
tax performance as well as the realization of various cost savings measures.
Recent changes in the statewide property tax levy limitation further limits
growth in the county's largest revenue source. Fitch views the county's
implementation of multi-year budget forecasts as part of the 2013 budget process
as an important tool in navigating this more restrictive revenue environment,
and will continue to monitor the county's budget development and financial
performance for the maintenance of financial flexibility adequate for this
above-average rating level.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
The county's credit profile benefits from moderate overall debt, rapid
amortization (84% retired in 10 years), and moderate future borrowing plans.
Overall debt is moderate at $3,391 per capita and 3.4% of market value. Annual
debt service equaled 8.9% of operating fund spending in 2011. Fitch believes
that debt service will remain affordable, at or below the county's policy limit
of 10% of general fund spending, because most of the county's major capital
needs have been recently addressed and existing debt is rapidly amortized.
The county participates in a state-run defined benefit plan, which is well
funded at nearly 100% as of its 2010 valuation. Operating fund payments for the
plan are manageable at $15.5 million or 7.4% of 2012 budgeted general fund
spending. Recent changes in pension funding are expected to increase the
county's annual payment by an estimated $1 million, for which the county has
prudently earmarked funds.
The county's other post-employment benefits are limited to an implicit rate
subsidy, which represented 1.9% of budgeted general fund spending in 2012. The
county's unfunded actuarially accrued liability is minimal at less than 0.1% of
market value.