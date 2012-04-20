(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 20 - The overall credit quality of North American transportation companies has changed little in the past three months, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its industry report card, titled "North American Transportation Companies Navigate Through Higher Fuel Costs," published yesterday on RatingsDirect. Operating conditions remain mildly positive as the U.S. economy maintains its pace of gradual expansion. Standard & Poor's maintains a stable outlook for the industry, but high oil prices pose a risk, particularly for selected sectors such as airlines. "We anticipate that revenues will continue to increase, but that higher fuel costs will partly--or in some cases, more than--offset growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Philip Baggaley. "For example, airlines are trimming expansion plans or cutting back their numbers of flights in response to higher fuel costs so they can maintain their ability to raise fares." The balance of supply (capacity) and demand varies by sector. Truckload capacity has moved more in line with demand following the bankruptcies of many small trucking companies and reduction of new tractor and trailer purchases by larger players over the past several years. At the other extreme, global oil tanker companies continue to receive many deliveries of new vessels (ordered years ago), adding to oversupply and keeping shipping rates low. Similar to U.S. corporate issuers in other sectors, U.S. transportation companies have taken advantage of receptive capital markets to launch bond offerings or bank credit facilities. In many cases, this has extended or smoothed out debt maturities, easing potential liquidity issues in the future. Standard & Poor's current ratings in the North American transportation sector factor in our baseline economic scenario. "We expect the U.S. economic recovery to continue, albeit slowly and unevenly," Mr. Baggaley said. Although the debt crisis in Europe and political uncertainty in the Middle East remain risks to ongoing domestic recovery, the economy's gains over the past several years could help mitigate the fallout from future shocks. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)