-- U.S.-based shipping company United Maritime Group LLC announced yesterday that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell United Barge Line LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary that operates its inland barge business, to Ingram Barge Co.

-- We are placing our ratings, including our long-term corporate credit rating, on United Maritime on CreditWatch with developing implications.

-- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will assess the outcome of the potential sale of this business unit and the effects it could have on the company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating prospects. Rating Action On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and its 'B' issue rating on the company's $200 million second-lien notes on CreditWatch with developing implications. The '3' recovery rating reflecting average (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in a payment default scenario remains unchanged and is not on CreditWatch. Rationale The CreditWatch listing on United Maritime reflects the potential for a change in the company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating prospects if it sells its inland barge business. United Barge Line, the segment being sold, is the most profitable unit of the company. In 2011 UBL generated $146 million in revenues and $9.4 million in operating income, compared with United Maritime's $326 million in consolidated revenues and $3.3 million operating income. The company has not publicly disclosed the sale price or the expected use of proceeds. The ratings on Tampa, Fla.-based United Maritime reflect the firm's high leverage and participation in the highly competitive and capital-intensive shipping industry. The ratings also reflect its exposure to cyclical demand swings in certain end markets and vulnerability to weather-related disruptions in business operations. United Maritime's solid market position in U.S. domestic coastal and river dry bulk barge transportation; relatively stable revenues under fixed-rate, long-term contracts; and competitive barriers to entry under the Jones Act are positive factors. If United Maritime completes a sale of United Barge Line, we expect the transaction will likely close in the second quarter of 2012. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will assess the outcome of a potential sale of the inland barge business and the effects it could have on the company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating prospects. Related Criteria And Research Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch

To From United Maritime Group LLC Corporate credit rating B/Watch Dev/-- B/Stable/-- United Maritime Group LLC United Maritime Group Finance Corp. Senior secured B/Watch Dev B Recovery rating 3 3