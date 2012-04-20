(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 20 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat yesterday at 208 basis points (bps) and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads remained flat at 140 bps, 180 bps, and 255 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads widened by 1 bp each to 469 bps and 701 bps, respectively, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 5 bps to 1,074 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and telecommunications remained flat at 311 bps, 324 bps, 303 bps, and 337 bps, respectively. While utilities tightened by 1 bp to 211 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 200 bps, and lower than its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 647 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 723 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)