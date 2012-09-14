(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Despite BBVA Paraguay's market share erosion, the bank continues to be a large player in the Paraguayan banking industry. -- We expect the bank to complete adjustments to its strategy in 2012, and starting in 2013, resume growth more in line with industry average figures. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term ratings on the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank will maintain its business position and gradually improve credit quality metrics and increase growth in 2013 and afterwards. Rating Action On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A. (BBVA Paraguay). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on BBVA Paraguay reflect its "strong" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, all as defined in our criteria. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Paraguay is 'b+'. Our economic risk score on Paraguay is '10', based on our view that Paraguay's economy depends largely on agriculture and international trade, and its monetary flexibility is limited. Our industry risk score on Paraguay is '7', reflecting our belief that the Paraguayan financial system has an aggressive risk appetite, as demonstrated by rapid credit growth, and that the scope of supervision is limited. Despite a significant increase in domestic credit during the past four years, the economy still has relatively low leverage. We believe BBVA Paraguay is a moderately strategically important subsidiary for its Spain-based parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns 99.99% of the bank's equity. BBVA Paraguay's strategy and operations are aligned to those of its parent. BBVA Paraguay's subsidiary status means that the credit rating on the bank could be one notch higher than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-'. Nevertheless, the credit rating on the bank is limited by the foreign currency rating on Republic of Paraguay (BB-/Stable/B), given its exposure to the Paraguayan economy. Despite the erosion in its market share, due to its actions following the fraud probe in mid-2011, we view BBVA Paraguay's business position as "strong," because it's the fourth-largest bank in the country. As of June 2012, BBVA Paraguay had a 13.5% market share in term of loans and 12.1% in terms of deposits, down from 16.5% and 14.7%, respectively, as of December 2010 when the bank was the third largest in terms of loans and the second largest in terms of deposits. We expect its market share to be in the 12% area after 2012, both in terms of loans and deposits. The bank offers a wide array of products through its 24 branches, but focuses mainly on corporate loans, which account for 88% of its total loan portfolio. The bank has concentrations in its loan portfolio, mainly in the agriculture and cattle sectors, and these concentrations are at higher levels than for its peers. However, this concentration is in line with these sectors' contributions to Paraguay's GDP. We expect the bank to focus its growth strategy in the corporate sector, given its view of high indebtedness of retail customers in the country. We view the bank's capital and earnings as "weak." We expect risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC, calculated according to our methodology) to average 5.3% for the next 12-18 months, which is close to moderate levels. However, we expect the RAC ratios to decline over the medium term as the bank's operations expand. During 2011 and the first half of 2012, the bank's return over assets (ROA) ratios deteriorated to 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively, from the 3.9% average in the previous three years. This was mainly a result of higher provisions and extraordinary losses from the sale of past-due retail loans in 2011, lower net interest margins, and higher operating expenses as a result of its expanded branch network. We expect the ROA to gradually improve after 2013, as the bank's operations grow more in line with the average for the banking system, due to better economic prospects in the country and agribusiness sector and recovery in asset quality metrics. The bank's measures following the fraud probe in 2011 allowed it to maintain an "adequate" risk position. BBVA Paraguay tightened its risk management practices, which resulted in lower growth compared with industry average and lower market share. In 2011 and the first half of 2012, the bank's asset quality metrics sharply deteriorated due to adverse weather, mouth and foot disease, and slower economic growth. As of June 2012, the bank's nonperforming loans (NPL, loans more than 60 days past due) over customer loans ratio weakened to 3.5% from 2.6% as of June 2011 and the 0.5% average in the three previous years. This current level is significantly higher than the banking industry average in the country. We expect the bank's asset quality ratio to start recovering after 2013 amid the improvement in economic activity and agribusiness segment. We consider the bank to have an "average" funding due to a strong reliance on deposits-in line with the banking system in Paraguay. As of June 2012, customer deposits represented 75% of its total liabilities. The bank has other sources of funding, including the $100 million bonds that mature in 2016, and medium- to long-term lines with banks and international organizations. We expect the bank to continue using alternative funding sources especially to finance the loan portfolio growth denominated in foreign currency. BBVA Paraguay's liquidity is "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and the Paraguayan Central Bank's securities have historically represented a relatively high proportion of the bank's total assets and accounted for 30% as of June 30 2012. Liquid assets covered 42% of total deposits as of the same date. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BBVA Paraguay will stabilize its market position and credit metrics in 2012, and will gradually resume its growth strategy and asset quality indicators afterwards. We expect NPL over customer loans ratios to be at about 3% or even below in 2013. An upgrade is possible if we upgrade the sovereign and/or the banking industry risk assessment of the country improves, but also would depend on the bank to maintain its group status and support from the parent. We could lower the ratings on the bank if we downgrade the sovereign or perceive reduced support from the bank's parent, or if the bank's credit fundamentals and business position further deteriorate. Ratings Score Snapshot Lead Bank Rating BB-/Stable/B SACP bb- Anchor b+ Business Position Strong (1) Capital and Earnings Weak (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)