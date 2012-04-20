(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Vesteda Residential Funding II B.V.'s (VRFII) EUR625m Class A8 commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due July 2017 a final rating of 'AAAsf' with Stable Outlook. Vesteda redeemed the class A3 and A5 floating-rate notes by 20 April 2012 and issued EUR625m of class A8 floating-rate notes, reducing the outstanding debt of the transaction by EUR125m. At the same time, following a performance review of the deal and an analysis of the impact of the new issuance on the current notes, Fitch has affirmed the outstanding floating-rate notes issued by VRFII in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2010, as follows: EUR300m Class A4 (XS0224131473) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook EUR150m Class A6 (XS0376179031) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook EUR350m Class A7 (XS0501094964) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook The ratings reflect the likelihood that investors will receive timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by final legal maturity. The transaction is a securitisation of the residential real estate portfolio of Vesteda Residential Fund (FGR), a fund for the joint account of participants specialising in investing in apartment units and single-family houses in the Netherlands. The portfolio currently consists of 25,152 residential units and 51,737 square metres of commercial space, all of which are located in the Netherlands. The portfolio's total reported market value was EUR4,073m as of December 2011, on the basis of which the transaction's loan-to-value ratio will be 35% post issuance of the Class A8 notes and the redemption of the Class A3 and A5 notes. Vesteda Investment Management B.V. is the manager for the transaction, performing duties comparable to servicing under standard CMBS transactions. There is no back-up servicer in place. In Fitch's rating analysis, the sizeable equity in the portfolio naturally aligns the interests of the sponsor with those of noteholders, and along with the pari passu ranking of all noteholders substantially mitigates the operational risk rising from the lack of third party servicing. Fitch considers the risk of insolvency of the real estate sponsor an event that would cause disruptions in portfolio management and potentially harm swift access to the security in favour of the noteholders, as remote. Moreover, in Fitch's opinion, replacing it as managing agent would largely be a matter of time, during which the issuer would be able to draw upon committed liquidity. A new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)