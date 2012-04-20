(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 20 - The Bank of New York Mellon's (BK) performance remained resilient in the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12) and showed some modest improvement from 4Q'11, according to Fitch Ratings. This was also the first quarter following the sale of Shareowner Services business in 4Q'11. Adjusting for that, revenues increased more noticeably. Given its business model and relative conservatism, BK remains more financially resilient than many banks. Performance remains within Fitch's expectations and in line with BK's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'AA-/F1+'. These ratings remain among the highest in Fitch's U.S. bank universe. On a linked quarter basis, BK logged modest growth in fees and assets under custody and management. Excluding the impact of sale of shareholder services in 4Q'11, fees. BK experienced a slight drop-off in foreign exchange trading reflecting lower volumes and volatility. Demonstrating the strength of its franchise, BK recorded record levels of assets under custody and assets under management of $26.6 trillion and $1.3 trillion respectively. Both grew at healthy rates supported by new business volume and improved market values. BK experienced a reduction in deposit balances, which Fitch believes had grown in the second half of 2011 due to market uncertainties. As such, Fitch considers this to be a return to more normal level of deposits for the company and therefore not concerning. The investment portfolio quality remains solid, with holdings mainly rated 'AAA' or 'AA'. BK's capital ratios under Basel I remain quite comfortable. Fitch believes that BK can comfortably meet the Basel III capital ratios well ahead of the deadline, given the company's ability to internally generate capital. The estimated Tier 1 common equity ratio under Basel III improved to 7.6% from 7.1% in the prior quarter, inclusive of the company's dividend and share repurchase activities during the quarter. Fitch continues to expect BK to build capital in accordance with expected capital buffers as a designated globally systemically important financial institution. Litigation related to BK's pricing of foreign currency transactions for customers remains an outstanding issue. Fitch continues to believe that BK has sufficient financial flexibility to absorb litigation losses and penalties, if any. The recent partial settlement with the Justice Department regarding disclosure issues is one piece of this overall litigation issue. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)