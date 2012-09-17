Overview
-- The Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk continues to deliver strong
operating margins in line with our base case, thanks to economic growth and
state support.
-- Despite existing and planned borrowing, tax-supported debt is likely
to stay low.
-- We are affirming our 'B' and 'uaA-' ratings on Dnipropetrovsk and the
recovery rating on the city's bond is unchanged at '4'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that city's adherence to cautious
expenditure and debt policies and continued central-government support will
likely result in moderate budgetary performance and low tax-supported debt.
Rating Action
On Sept. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
long-term issuer credit rating and 'uaA-' Ukraine national scale rating on the
Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk. The outlook is stable. The recovery rating
on Dnipropetrovsk's senior unsecured debt remains at '4'.
Rationale
The ratings on Dnipropetrovsk reflect Ukraine's very weak public finance
system, which results in low financial flexibility and predictability for the
city, as well as material contingent liabilities related to municipal
utilities and a poor and concentrated economy. These constraints are mitigated
by Dnipropetrovsk's low debt burden and strong financial support from the
central government.
The central government's control over the lion's share of Dnipropetrovsk's
revenues and expenditures, and what we consider as Ukraine's "volatile and
underfunded" system of public finance, significantly reduce Dnipropetrovsk's
financial predictability and flexibility.
Material overdue payables of the city's municipal enterprises continue to
present one of the key rating constrains. Dnipropetrovsk's municipal heating,
water, and transport companies account for most of the accumulated payables,
the amount of which has not decreased over the last few years. By year-end
2011, they totaled slightly more than 30% of the city's total budget revenues.
The city is not directly responsible for the obligations of these companies.
The central government regulates municipal tariffs, which continue to be
artificially low. Nevertheless, in the event of financial stress, moral
obligations might lead the city to provide help by increasing subsidies or
capital.
We think Dnipropetrovsk's budgetary performance will likely be characterized
by strong, although volatile, operating margins in the medium term. Despite
the ongoing experiment, under which the financing of the city's healthcare was
assumed by the central government and the share of personal income tax
entering the city budget was lowered to 50% from 75%, we still think operating
surpluses will exceed 5% of operating revenues in the medium term. This will
likely be supported by state operating support and the management's adherence
to cautious spending policies, as was the case in 2011. Moreover,
notwithstanding strong pressure on the central budget, the central government
has demonstrated willingness and ability to support Dnipropetrovsk's vital
infrastructure projects, such as the construction of motorways, a new bridge,
and a subway system. These projects will result in consistently high capital
spending, but will translate into only modest (over 5% of revenues) deficits
after capital accounts, in our view.
Despite existing and proposed borrowings, Dnipropetrovsk's tax-supported debt
will not likely exceed 30% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014, in our
view. The city's debt burden will consist of minor direct obligations (a small
bank loan and a proposed bond) and the commercial debt of the municipal
companies, which is partly guaranteed by the budget. Due to stronger capital
support from the central government, Dnipropetrovsk's borrowing plans will
remain constrained.
In late 2011, the central government guaranteed the long-term loan to the
city's metro company from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+) for EUR152 million. Contrary to our previous
expectations, Dnipropetrovsk did not have to coguarantee the loan and is
responsible only for interest payments. We therefore do not include the EBRD
loan in the city's tax-supported debt.
Dnipropetrovsk's wealth levels are somewhat above the Ukrainian average, but
the city's economy is concentrated on the steel and machine-building
industries. After a crisis-driven drop, the city benefited from a rapid
recovery of output and investment in 2010-2011. We expect growth to continue,
albeit at a slower pace in 2012-2013.
Liquidity
Dnipropetrovsk's liquidity position is "neutral" according to our criteria.
Average cash on accounts will comfortably exceed the expected debt service in
the next 12 months, which consists of interest payments on a bank loan and a
minor midterm treasury loan. As of July 1, 2012, free cash in the city's
accounts stood at Ukrainian hryvnia 144 million ($18 million).
However, according to our methodology, we adjust our assessment of the city's
liquidity position by its "uncertain" access to external liquidity. This is
due to what we regard as the undeveloped domestic capital markets and weak
banking systemic in Ukraine (see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment:
Ukraine", published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal).
For operating-cash shortages, Dnipropetrovsk has access to 60-day state
treasury loans, as other Ukrainian cities do. Yet Ukraine's treasury might
face technical difficulties when under stress, as was the case in early 2010,
when it experienced difficulties processing payments.
Recovery analysis
We rate Dnipropetrovsk's UAH100 million bond due in 2015 at 'B/uaA-'. The
recovery rating on this bond is '4', indicating our expectation of "average"
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The recovery rating factors in the city's very weak financial flexibility,
lack of large assets available for sale, spending pressures, and only average
priority of debt service against other expenditures. Very limited support from
the sovereign under a systemic default scenario also pressures the recovery
rating. The recovery rating is supported by Dnipropetrovsk's only modest debt
and debt service over the next few years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation, according to our base-case
scenario, that despite a possible slowdown in economic growth and tax
revenues, Dnipropetrovsk's adherence to cautious expenditure policies, coupled
with continued central-government support, will likely result in operating
surpluses above 5% and only modest deficits after capital accounts over the
medium term. It also reflects the city's low tax-supported debt and debt
service in 2012-2014.
We would likely take negative rating actions on Dnipropetrovsk if operating
expenditures, weaker revenues, or the municipal companies' financial positions
put additional stress on the city's operating performance, resulting in
sustained operating deficits and a weaker liquidity position. The
deterioration of the city's liquidity resulting from short-tem debt
accumulation could also put pressure on the rating.
We could take positive rating actions if the city displayed stronger budgetary
performance in line with our up-side scenario, in particular when combined
with a clear and structural reduction of the payables of the city's GREs. In
the longer run, positive rating actions will likely depend on the city
formally adopting debt and liquidity policies, coupled with improvements in
Ukraine's institutional framework. Ratings upside would also depend on our
rating actions on Ukraine.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
City of Dnipropetrovsk
Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Ukraine National Scale Rating uaA-
Senior Unsecured B
Senior Unsecured uaA-
Recovery Rating 4
