Overview
-- Switzerland-based pharmaceuticals and diagnostics group Roche Holding
AG continues to display strong operating performance.
-- We believe the group's financial policy has become more conservative
because it has no large M&A ambitions.
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Roche to 'AA'
from 'AA-' and are affirming the 'A-1+' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the group's future
performance will enable speedy deleveraging, aided by a supportive financial
policy.
Rating Action
On Sept. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based pharmaceuticals and diagnostics
group Roche Holding AG (Roche) to 'AA' from 'AA-'. At the same time, the
'A-1+' short-term rating was affirmed. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects that Roche has transitioned into the credit metrics
compatible with higher ratings. The group has achieved continuous strong free
cash flow generation, based on a portfolio of mature and growing products,
basically not threatened by near-time patent expiries. Furthermore, the
group's business profile is reinforced in our view by its continuing strong
global lead in the oncology segment and by its promising late-stage pipeline
also consisting of potentially meaningful non-oncology compounds. It also
reflects our perception of management's more conservative financial policy
following the Genentech minorities' buyout for $47 billion in 2009.
Total financial debt was Swiss franc (CHF) 26.5 billion ($27.8 billion) on
June 30, 2012.
With its portfolio of leading oncology drugs and seven blockbuster drugs in
total, thereof three drugs generating more than CHF5 billion in annual
revenues, Roche's excellent business risk position becomes evident.
Consequently, EBITDA margins in the pharmaceutical division rose to 48% in
2012, from 47% a year ago, and to almost 43% on a group level--including the
weaker-margin diagnostics division--from about 42% in 2011.
These are excellent results in a peer group context, which should not be
significantly threatened in the near future, thanks to Roche's superior patent
expiry profile relative to its peers. Our comparatively robust revenue growth
assumption of about 4% for the group's pharmaceuticals division is mainly
based on this. In addition, we believe Roche will likely be able to generate
positive sales growth in the wider future, also as a result of innovative
drugs launched in the past, such as Lucentis (against macular degeneration) or
with respect to its well-filled pipeline.
We view management's financial policy now as having become more conservative
than in earlier years, such as in 2009, which culminated in the large-scale
Genentech transaction. Meanwhile, Roche's credit metrics have recovered and we
understand it is unlikely that large mergers and acquisitions will be
undertaken within our two-year ratings horizon.
Coupled with a relatively modest dividend allocation and no share buybacks,
Roche's discretionary cash flow is stronger than that of most of its peers,
which generally make use of both shareholder remuneration instruments. Thus,
based on the group's ample free cash generation of more than CHF10 billion
annually, we believe Roche can deleverage relatively speedily over the next
couple of years.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We view Roche's liquidity as "strong" under
our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity
needs by a factor of 1.8x over the next 12 months. On June 30, 2012, the group
had more than CHF7 billion in available cash and marketable securities,
stripping out about CHF2 billion to account for restricted cash elements,
thereby comfortably exceeding short-term maturities of only CHF5.4 billion at
the same date. In addition, the group had undrawn committed credit lines
exceeding EUR3 billion at the end of June 2012. Furthermore, the group's strong
liquidity profile is also supported by Roche's having achieved free operating
cash flow before acquisitions and dividends of almost CHF10 billion in the
last 12 months to June 30, 2012, which is about the same level as in 2010, and
compares well against peers.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Roche's well entrenched market positions, both in
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. It also reflects our expectation that the
group will predominantly use its enhanced free cash flow-generating
capabilities for debt reduction in 2012 and beyond. We therefore expect
management to abstain from large debt-funded acquisitions.
We consider a sustainable pension-adjusted funds from operations-to-net-debt
ratio of 60% and rising further to be consistent with the current ratings.
Moreover, the ratings provide some flexibility for potential midsize
acquisitions.
We would consider a positive rating action if Roche were to achieve a nearly
net cash position and demonstrate a sustainable commitment to a financial
policy commensurate with a higher rating.
Conversely, a large debt-funded acquisition could trigger a downgrade.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Roche Holding AG
Corporate Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+
Genentech Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating AA/Stable/NR AA-/Stable/NR
Senior Unsecured AA AA-
Upgraded
To From
Roche Finance Europe B.V.
Senior Unsecured(2) AA AA-
Roche Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured(2) AA AA-
Roche Kapitalmarkt AG
Senior Unsecured AA AA-
1 issue(1)
3 issues(2)
(1)Guaranteed by Roche Holding AG
(2)Guaranteed by Roche Holding Ltd.
