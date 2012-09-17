Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Quarterly Review TMTSept 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 66 EMEA telecom, media and technology companies' ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The linked worksheet "Rating Actions" provides: -- A full list of ratings affirmed -- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com -- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information Additional information is available at www.fitchrating.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)