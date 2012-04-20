(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
General Electric Capital Corp. (GECC; AA+/Stable/A-1+) are not affected
by the company's first-quarter results, which were in line with our
expectations. We continue to view the company's stand-alone credit profile as
'a'.
During the quarter, GECC merged with (GECS), formerly its direct parent.
GECC's continuing operations now include the run-off insurance operations that
GECS previously held.
GECC reported net earnings from continuing operations of $1.8 billion in the
first quarter, up 18% from $1.52 billion in the prior year (adjusted for a
$317 million gain from the sale of Garanti Bank in first-quarter 2011). Core
earnings were generally higher across GECC's businesses, and commercial
lending was particularly strong. Earnings also benefited from strong margins
on new business and lower loan-loss provisions, reflecting the broad
improvement in asset quality over the past year.
Revenues were down 13% year over year to $11.4 billion, largely because of a
reduction in ending net investment (ENI) to $436 billion as GECC continued to
shed noncore assets. GECC also moved its Irish mortgage business into
discontinued operations, taking an aftertax charge of $188 million. Management
has said that it believes it's on track to achieve an ENI of $425 billion by
the end of 2012.
Segment results were generally strong, and GECC's real estate segment earned a
profit of $56 million--its first profit in 13 quarters. Lending volumes were
up 7%, and margins on new loans remain attractive. We expect lending
opportunities to continue to improve in 2012, particularly in the U.S. as the
gradual economic recovery spurs credit demand by GECC's small and
middle-market commercial customers.
Asset quality generally improved year over year, as delinquencies fell notably
within the consumer and mortgage businesses. (Real estate delinquencies
increased from the fourth quarter, but they remain lower than first-quarter
2011 levels.)
Capital has continued to improve, in part because of the steady decline in
ENI. GECC's Tier 1 common ratio was 10.4%, up 50 basis points from the fourth
quarter. The company carried significant cash balances ($76 billion),
reflecting roughly $60 billion of remaining long-term debt that matures during
the rest of 2012. (GECC has already completed approximately half of its
planned debt issuance for the year.) GECC also had $52 billion of back-up
credit lines as of March 2012, supporting commercial paper balances of about
$43 billion. Management is seeking to resume dividends to its parent company
over the course of 2012, subject to the Federal Reserve's review.
We expect GECC to maintain good financial results as weaker performing
businesses continue to stabilize, the company sheds lower returning noncore
assets, and new business volumes increase. In addition, we believe that its
balance sheet (declining leverage and high cash balances) remains supportive
of the ratings.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)