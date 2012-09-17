Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to approximately $38 million new issue Idaho Housing and Finance Association (the association) grant and revenue anticipation bonds (GARVEEs). Fitch also affirms the 'A+' rating on approximately $588.7 million of outstanding parity obligations. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers Federal Program Future Uncertain: The Idaho Transportation Department's (ITD) receipt of Title 23 funds from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to pay debt service depends on the strength, stability and reliability of the Federal program that authorizes outlays from the Highway Trust Fund (HTF). Fitch recently revised its view of the strength of the Federal program to midrange from strong based on uncertain future policy regarding authorization levels beyond 2014 and the long-term solvency of the HTF. Strength of the Federal Program - Midrange. Robust Protection against Leverage: ITD covenants to request obligation of federal surface transportation funds for debt service no more than seven days into each new federal fiscal year, and the state legislature continuously appropriates all federal surface transportation receipts. Further, while final maturity in 2030 exposes bondholders to a certain degree of reauthorization risk, the trust indenture additional bonds test (ABT) limits annual debt service to 30% of annual apportionments expected to be received, allowing ITD to retain sufficient flexibility at the 'A+' level. Structural Features - Strong Adequate Flexibility to Adjust: Though ITD derives approximately a majority 59% of its revenues from federal resources, the ITD retains substantial liquidity on hand (approximately $133 million, currently well above its anticipated maximum annual debt service requirement of $54.9 million) to cover potential delays in federal receipts. In addition, ITD maintains no other debt outstanding than that associated with its GARVEE program. Flexibility of the State Department of Transportation - Midrange What Could Trigger a Rating Action Federal Program Becomes Weaker: A change in Fitch's view of the strength of the Federal program to weak from midrange. Lower Federal Revenues or Increased Leveraging: Declines in federal revenues below projected levels or additional state leveraging that leads to debt service coverage ratios below current projections of 2.5x. Security The bonds are secured by all federal payments received by the Idaho State Highway account, including but not limited to direct GARVEE debt service reimbursements to be made under a February 2006 Memorandum of Agreement between the ITD and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Transaction Summary The association, along with a syndicate led by Citi, plans to price the series 2012A bonds the first week of October. The association has so far issued six series of GARVEE bonds totaling $696.8 million of a total planned $855 million to fund highway construction throughout Idaho, with an additional issuance of approximately $80 million expected in the fall of 2013. The state legislature authorized the initial issuance of GARVEEs in 2005. A memorandum of agreement between the FHWA and the ITD and a master financing agreement among the Association, ITD and the Idaho Transportation Board (ITB) establish a payment stream equal to 90% of debt service requirements in each period. Pledged receipts are broadly defined under the indenture to include not only those federal surface transportation funds granted for the purpose of paying debt service but all other federal surface transportation fund receipts as well, meaning these other federal surface transportation funds are reimbursed to the state legislature following their annual appropriation of the 10% match. Based on MAP-21 legislation, ITD projects flat to declining receipts in state fiscal year 2013, with a small inflationary increase in 2014 such that apportionments and obligation authority equal $279.4 million and $264.6 million, respectively. Including the projected debt service to be paid on the 2012A bonds and the bonds expected to be issued in 2013, ITD could handle a 49% drop in apportionments from the projected 2014 total and still be able to meet its ABT. There is no guarantee, however, that Idaho's federal transportation funding will grow or even remain stable during subsequent authorization periods. Idaho may be more susceptible than other states to changes in federal funding policy given its status as a donee state; it currently receives $1.66 in federal surface transportation funds for each $1.00 it contributes in motor fuel tax revenues. If the association were to issue up to its ABT limitation and assuming that receipts into the HTF were to decline by double the rate that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) projects passenger car gallons to decline based on 49.6 mile per gallon corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards, debt service coverage ratios on highway GARVEEs could drop to approximately 2.5x by 2032. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which is authorized by state statute to issue the bonds, is a body politic and corporate created to assure an adequate source of capital for affordable housing and has the power to finance various facilities for nonprofit corporations. ITD is responsible for building, preserving and operating the state transportation system. The ITB is vested with the authority to control, supervise and administer ITD. Under the master financing agreement each subsequent issuance of debt must be authorized by the legislature, creating flexibility to expand or contract the size of the program. Please refer to Fitch's release 'Fitch Revises View of Strength of the Federal GARVEE Program; Changes Standalone Ratings,' published Sept. 12, 2012, for more information related to Fitch's revised view of the nature of the Federal GARVEE program and its effect on standalone GARVEE ratings not legally backed by an additional pledge of state resources.