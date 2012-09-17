Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to Nissan Canada Auto
Receivables (NCAR) Limited Partnership Promissory Note (NCAR LP Promissory Note
2012-01):
--$398,643,363 Promissory Note: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Transaction Summary
The note will be backed by a pool of automobile, SUV, and light-truck vehicle
leases, all of which are new vehicles manufactured by Nissan Motor Company Ltd.
(Nissan) and originated through Nissan Canada Finance (NCF) a division
of Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI). This transaction will represent NCI's second auto
lease-related ABS issuance rated by Fitch. The note will be serviced by NCI, an
indirect and wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan. Proceeds from the issuance are
expected to be used for general corporate purposes.
Key Rating Drivers
Stable Collateral Quality: The pool comprises strong credit quality leases with
a strong WA FICO score, all new vehicles, while the majority of the pool
contains cars and crossovers, consistent with NIF-T 2010-1.
Consistent CE Structure: The credit enhancement (CE) for the note includes
overcollateralization (OC) and a reserve account. The transaction additionally
benefits from sizable annual and lifetime excess spread. Overall, credit
enhancement is sufficient to support Fitch's 'AAsf' stressed credit loss and
stressed residual value loss expectations.
Strong Credit and Residual Losses: Credit losses on NCI's portfolio and
securitizations have continued to display strong performance, even during the
financial crisis of 2008/2009. Strong residual realizations in recent years have
been supported by the improvement in the wholesale used vehicle market.
Stable Origination, Underwriting and Serving: NCI demonstrates capable abilities
as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by historical delinquency
and loss performance of the managed portfolio.
Concentrated/Long-Dated Residual Maturities: While residual realizations have
improved in recent years, Fitch remains cautious as to the potential impact of
general economic weakness and rising fuel prices on demand for used vehicles.
The pool does contain a significant concentration in leases which mature between
2015 and 2017.
State of the Canadian Wholesale Market: While the improvement in the Canadian
wholesale vehicle market has not yet been as strong as that of the U.S., it has
rebounded considerably from the lows of 2008/2009, and is expected to remain
robust through 2012 and into 2013.
Unstable Economic Conditions: Fitch remains concerned regarding potential
macroeconomic deterioration, including uncertainties in the Canadian housing
market, which could lead to increased credit and residual loss levels. Potential
volatility in gas prices in the near term may harm the residual values of
certain vehicles such as less fuel efficient models, namely sport utility
vehicles (SUVs).
Integrity of the Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should
provide that a bankruptcy of NCI would not impair the timeliness of payments on
the securities.
Criteria Application
Fitch's base-case and stressed-case credit and residual value loss derivation,
modeling assumptions, and loss multiples for the transaction's ratings are
consistent with the published auto lease rating criteria published on Fitch's
Web site. Fitch's criteria report titled 'Criteria for Rating U.S. Auto Lease
ABS,' dated May 14, 2012, available on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com,
was used to analyze this transaction. Additionally, applicable criteria reports
include 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,' dated June 6, 2012, and .
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions,'. dated May 30,
2012, also available on Fitch's Web site. Multiples were applied consistent with
the prime ranges in the auto lease criteria.
Asset Analysis
The note is backed by a pool of prime automobile leases of new Nissan and
Infiniti vehicles originated by NCF. The property of the issuer includes: the
receivables and collections thereon; security interest in the vehicles; rights
to proceeds from claims on physical damage, credit life, and disability
insurance policies covering the leased vehicles/lessees; rights in the reserve
account; rights under the documents for the repurchase of ineligible
receivables; and other related items.
Borrower Attributes
Lessee Credit Quality
The transaction pool is composed of strong, prime-quality borrowers, with a
strong WA FICO score, slightly higher than for NIF-T 2010-1.
Geographic Concentration
The transaction pool has adequate geographic dispersion. The geographic
distribution is consistent with that of NIF-T 2010-1. The largest concentration
of receivables in the transaction is in Ontario, followed by Quebec, and
Alberta.
Collateral Attributes
Manufacturer/Brand/Model Diversification
All of the leased vehicles in the transaction are either Nissan or Infiniti
brand vehicles, as was the case in the prior NIF-T transaction. Model
concentrations improved considerably compared to former transactions.
Vehicle Segment
Cars and crossovers make up the vast majority of the leased vehicles in the
transaction while SUVs, trucks, vans and minivans comprise the remainder of the
pool.
New/Used Composition
Consistent with prior NIF-T transaction, all of the leases are for new vehicles.
Lease Attributes
Residual Value Composition
The residual value composition of the NCAR 2012 pool is the lowest of recent
transactions, as measured by undiscounted base residual as a percentage of
securitization value.
Original Lease Term
Historically, NCF's lease portfolio has had a high proportion of three- to
four-year leases. Similarly, the majority of the leases included in the
transaction have original terms greater than 36 months.
Residual Value Maturity Distribution
The residual maturity schedule is highly concentrated on the back-end with a
substantial percentage of the portfolio leases maturing between 2015 and 2017.
Seasoning
Seasoning on the pool is lower than NIF-T 2010-1.
Credit Loss Analysis
Fitch expects the net credit losses for the transaction to be approximately
0.85% (as a percentage of securitization value). Fitch's credit loss proxy was
derived utilizing the static pool credit net loss data and then weighted
according to the composition of the pool. Fitch looked to cover the expected net
credit losses for the 'AAsf' rating scenario by 4.0x. As a result, with an
assumed net loss proxy of 0.85%, the notes would need to be able to cover 3.40%
in net credit losses, in addition to assumed residual value losses, to be
eligible for an 'AAsf' rating.
'BBsf' Residual Value Loss Assumption
To determine residual losses for the portfolio, Fitch analyzed residual
realization data for all models in the pool broken out by term, compared with
each model's initial residual value estimates provided by Canadian Black Book.
This analysis ignored all gains experienced and focused on the period of
February 2008-January 2009, during which the peak historical 12-month average
