OVERVIEW -- We have reviewed the ratings on all European transactions in the monthly Global SROC Report. -- We have taken various rating actions on 21 synthetic CDO tranches. -- All the transactions are European synthetic CDO transactions. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 17, 2012--After running its month-end SROC (synthetic rated overcollateralization) figures, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on 21 European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches. Specifically, we have: -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on eight tranches; -- Placed on CreditWatch positive our ratings on six tranches; and -- Affirmed our ratings on seven tranches. For the full list of rating actions see "European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch Actions After Running August 2012 Month-End SROC Figures." The SROC levels for the ratings placed on CreditWatch negative fell below 100% during the August 2012 month-end run. We will publish these SROC figures in the SROC report covering August 2012, which is imminent. The Global SROC Report provides SROC and other performance metrics on over 823 individual CDO tranches. For those transactions where our September 2009 CDO criteria are not applicable, we have run our analysis on the CDO Evaluator 2.7 and CDO Evaluator 4.1 models (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). For the transactions where our September 2009 CDO criteria apply, we have run our analysis on CDO Evaluator 6.0.1. For transactions run on this model, the ratings list includes the top obligor and industry test SROCs at the current rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, with a flat recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses whether a CDO tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest industry, with a flat recovery of 17%. In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on the tranches for which credit enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level consistent with their current ratings. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at . RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch Actions After Running August 2012 Month-End SROC Figures, Sept. 17, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 12, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010 -- CDO Spotlight: What Is A Synthetic CDO?, April 30, 2010 -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, March 7, 2005