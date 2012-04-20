(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 20 - The signed agreements between US Airways Group Inc.
(B-/Stable/--) and three major labor unions at bankrupt AMR Corp. unit American
Airlines Inc. (both D/--) represent only an initial step toward a potential
merger of the two airlines, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said, in "US
Airways Wins Labor Allies In Its Bid For AMR, But A Merger Is Far From A Done
Deal," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. The labor deals, which US
Airways disclosed in an 8-K filing today, set terms that would govern collective
bargaining agreements should US Airways and American merge.
"Although such a merger would require many other conditions, we believe the
move increases the pressure on AMR's management as it seeks to win creditor
support for its stand-alone reorganization plan," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Philip Baggaley.
AMR's management has already backed off from an initial proposal to terminate
all defined benefit pension plans at American. Instead, it has suggested
freezing existing plans for all groups except the pilots, the fate of whose
plan would depend on further negotiations. The move is a setback for an
airline that has substantial retiree obligations, which Standard & Poor's view
as debt-like, and is seeking to lighten its debt burden in bankruptcy.
"Even if a merger does not occur, a bidding war for the support of American's
unions could force AMR to accept less labor and retiree obligations savings,
thus reducing AMR's earnings and cash flow generation--and weakening one of US
Airways' competitors--if AMR emerges from bankruptcy on its own," Mr. Baggaley
said.
Depending on the extent to which AMR's or AMR-US Airways' managements reduce
their targeted labor and retiree obligation savings, the reorganized airline
could be at a continuing competitive disadvantage to United and Delta. A
merged AMR-US Airways (or stand-alone AMR) would have to lower operating costs
and reduce its debt burden in order to generate equivalent profit margins and
credit measures.
