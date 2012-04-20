(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are assigning our preliminary 'A-' rating to Capital City Link General Partnership's C$ million senior secured bonds due March 2046.

-- In part, the rating reflects our assessment of a strong government off-taker in the province; a comprehensive design, build, finance, and operate (DBFO) agreement, an experienced design-build joint venture; and adequate liquidity during construction.

-- ProjectCo is issuing the bonds to fund the construction of Northeast Anthony Henday Drive under a design, build, finance, and operate agreement with the Province of Alberta.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that during the construction phase, CCGLP will meet various construction milestones in the DBFO agreement on time, on budget, and in accordance with the project specifications. Rating Action On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'A-' rating to Capital City Link General Partnership's (CCLGP or ProjectCo) C$ million senior secured bonds due March 2046. The outlook is stable. Rationale The 'A-' preliminary rating on CCLGP's C$ million senior secured bonds due March 31, 2046, reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the following credit strengths:

-- A compelling rationale for the project, because the new road will be critical in providing congestion relief for the growing city of Edmonton, Alta. The road will form the northeastern section and final portion of an outer ring road;

-- A strong government off-taker in the province;

-- Comprehensive design, build, finance, and operate (DBFO) agreement that clearly defines the roles and has a logical allocation of risks between the public and private sectors;

-- An experienced consortium that includes MNII Canada I LLC (the investment vehicle for Meridiam Infrastructure North America Fund II), ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., and HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions GmbH;

-- A DBJV experienced in road and bridge construction with specific knowledge of the local market. Flatiron has constructed the adjoining road--Northwest Anthony Henday Drive (NWAH)--as well as Northeast Stoney Trail (NEST), which is valuable experience in our view;

-- Adequate liquidity during construction. The DBJV will post letters of credit (LOCs) of 13.5% of the design-build (DB) value, which we believe is adequate to replace the DBJV and also pay the liquidated damages for 12 months (until the longstop date);

-- An availability-based payment mechanism in the operating period, with no demand risk or tolling responsibilities and a manageable deduction regime. The payment mechanism will provide for a fixed capital payment covering senior debt service, and indexed payments covering O&M services and rehabilitation;

-- Relatively simple suite of O&M services. The services appear to be typical of Canadian road projects, although this project also entails limited O&M services during construction. However, in our opinion this should not pose a major challenge;

-- Strong liquidity during operations. VSH will provide a LOC equivalent to 75% of the annual O&M cost (indexed), enough to replace VSH if required; and

-- Inflation exposure during operations is mitigated as the indexation mechanism in the Alberta public-private partnership deals, in our opinion, gives better protection against cost escalation than the traditional CPI mechanism used in other Canadian jurisdictions. We believe the following factors offset these strengths:

-- Some challenging aspects similar to other large road projects. Building a bridge over the North Saskatchewan River is the most difficult aspect because it involves restricted timing for in-stream activities and also requires slope stabilization. There are also traffic management, utility relocation, railroad bridge construction, and some contamination and geotechnical issues;

-- A somewhat challenging schedule given Edmonton's short construction season and cold winters. In addition, the DBFO termination clauses, with respect to specific milestones, add some risk. However, the province's winter relief provision and the DBJV's adequate float and the prior experience of certain DBJV members in the region mitigate the risk;

-- Retention of rehabilitation risk, compared with the pass-down to a strong contractor in higher rated projects, although retention of rehabilitation risk by ProjectCo is common in Canadian availability-based road projects. In this case, the project's cash flows would be absorbing any rehabilitation cost escalation. Mitigating this risk are four look-forward tests and a reserving mechanism; and

-- High gearing of about 88%, although this metric is typical of Canadian availability-based road projects. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CCLGP will meet the various construction milestones in the DBFO agreement on time, on budget, and in accordance with the project specifications. We could lower the rating or revise the outlook to negative in the event of a material delay in the receipt of time-sensitive regulatory permits, delays during construction, significant cost overruns, or declines in the counterparties' creditworthiness. We might also downgrade the project in case the ratings on entities currently providing credit support fall below the rating on CCLGP debt. We believe an upgrade to the project is highly unlikely prior to the end of the construction. Related Criteria And Research

-- Capital City Link General Partnership, April 20, 2012 Ratings List New Rating Capital City Link General Partnership C$535 mil. senior secured bonds due March 31, 2046 A-/Stable (preliminary) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)