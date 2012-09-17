Sept 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' senior
unsecured debt rating to Westchester, Ill.-based Ingredion Inc.'s
proposed senior unsecured notes, which will be issued under the company's Rule
415 shelf registration. We expect the notes to total $300 million and mature in
five years from date of issuance.
Ingredion (formerly known as Corn Products Inc.) has indicated that it plans
to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes,
including the repayment of $200 million of its outstanding indebtedness on its
revolving credit facility.
The ratings on Ingredion reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory"
business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Key credit
factors in our business risk assessment include its position as a leading corn
refiner and ingredients company, while recognizing it operates in the highly
competitive starch and sweetener industry; geographic and product
diversification; and the degree of earnings volatility. Our intermediate
financial risk profile assessment is supported by its moderate financial
policies, and by leverage that we believe will remain in the mid-2x area,
despite probable modest share repurchase activity.
RATINGS LIST
Ingredion Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Rating assigned
Ingredion Inc.
Senior unsecured
$300 mil. notes due 2017 BBB
