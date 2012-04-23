BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 23 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Altru Health System, North Dakota
April 23 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Altru Health System. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (New York Ratings Team)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage: