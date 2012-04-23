(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 23 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 3 basis points (bps) to 205 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 3 bps to 650 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 3 bps to 137 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' tightened by 4 bps each to 176 bps and 251 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 467 bps, 'B' tightened by 3 bps to 698 bps, and 'CCC' remained flat at 1,074 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and utilities contracted by 3 bps each to 308 bps, 321 bps, 300 bps, and 208 bps, respectively. Telecommunications tightened by 1 bp to 336 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 200 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 648 bps and below its five-year moving average of 724 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.