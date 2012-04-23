(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 23 - Overview

-- In our view, there is an increased risk that Sweden-based bus services provider Nobina AB will not be able to refinance its debt maturing in August 2012.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Nobina to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade if a refinancing solution is not found in the next couple of months. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit ratings on Sweden-based bus services provider Nobina AB and subordinate holding company Nobina Europe Holding AB (together, Nobina) to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the senior secured notes due August 2012 issued by holding company Nobina Europe AB to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that Nobina's liquidity profile has deteriorated due to increased refinancing risk. This is due to the lack of finalized refinancing arrangements for Nobina's EUR85 million senior secured notes due in August 2012. Although we understand that Nobina has made progress and is currently engaged in detailed discussions with its advisors regarding a refinancing plan, no final agreement has been reached. There is a possibility of a further downgrade if a refinancing solution is not found in the next couple of months. We note that Nobina has a positive record of refinancing in similar situations, most recently in 2009, albeit very close to the debt's maturity date. Additionally, we believe that there is a significant degree of overlap in the interests of the group's debtholders and its equityholders, given that key stakeholders have material positions in both debt and equity. Coupled with Nobina's profitable and cash generative business, we see these factors as supporting a potential refinancing solution. However, we believe there is an increased risk that the noteholders will not be paid on time and in full, given the relatively short time to maturity and the lack of an agreed refinancing solution to date. The ratings on Nobina reflect our view of the group's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. In our view, the main factors constraining the ratings are Nobina's "weak" liquidity profile and high financial leverage. A further rating constraint is the group's relatively low profit margin, which partly reflects its participation in competitive tenders in the regulated Nordic bus markets. Liquidity We assess Nobina's liquidity position as "weak" under our criteria. We note that the group is exposed to large refinancing requirements because its EUR85 million senior secured notes are due in August 2012. We understand that Nobina has started the process of arranging refinancing for the maturing notes; however, the group has not yet finalized these plans. As of Nov. 30, 2011, Nobina's liquidity sources included unrestricted cash of Swedish krona (SEK) 159 million and a revolving and undrawn receivables discounting facility of SEK262 million, which we understand expires in October 2012. Nobina's short-term debt maturities up to the second quarter of financial 2012 now include the EUR85 million senior secured notes, plus SEK345 million of finance lease payments. Under our liquidity analysis, we currently forecast a shortfall between uses and sources of cash over the next 12 months. We note that cash balances, internal operating cash flows, and the receivables discounting facility are Nobina's only liquidity sources, absent available committed credit facilities. We understand that there are no maintenance financial covenants in the documents relating to Nobina's debt. Recovery analysis The issue rating on Nobina Europe AB's EUR85 million senior secured notes maturing in August 2012 is 'CCC+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Nobina AB. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default. For our full recovery analysis, see "Nobina Europe Recovery Rating Profile," published July 26, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings on Nobina if we observe a further weakening of the group's liquidity profile. This could arise, for example, if a refinancing solution for the notes due August 2012 is not found in the next couple of months. Conversely, we could take a positive rating action if Nobina successfully refinances its notes maturing in August 2012, so that we consider liquidity to be "adequate." In addition, a positive rating action would depend upon the group attaining financial ratios that we consider commensurate with a 'B' rating, which include sustained funds from operations to Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt of more than 10% and EBITDA to interest coverage of more than 2x. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Nobina Europe Recovery Rating Profile, July 26, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded

To From Nobina AB Nobina Europe Holding AB Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/-- Nobina Europe AB Senior Secured Debt* CCC+ B-

Recovery Rating 4 4 *Guaranteed by Nobina Europe Holding AB. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)