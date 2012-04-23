(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 23 - Fitch Ratings views a potential acquisition of Avon Products, Inc. by Coty as credit negative.

However, we note that Avon's quick decline of Coty's $10 billion bid combined with Coty's stated desire to not initiate a hostile offer lessen the prospects of a takeover. Despite Avon's rejection, Coty has said it remains committed to buying the cosmetics company. Following Avon's dismissal, Coty's chairman last week urged Avon shareholders to pressure Avon's board of directors to consider opening its books for a potential offer above the $23.25 share offer made earlier this month. We note that, based on Avon's recent proxy filing, it does not have a concentration in its shareholder base, with just under 19% held by three investors. That would make it less efficient for Coty to reach a critical mass of shareholders for one-on-one conversations. Under the initial bid, the EBITDA multiple including Avon's $3.3 billion in gross debt would translate to approximately 11.7x for the past twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Avon considered the bid low relative to recent comparable deals in the personal care space. For example, Unilever paid 15.0x EBITDA for Alberto-Culver and Reckitt Benckiser paid 18.0x for SSL International. That said, we believe it is probable that Avon's direct selling model and recent challenges were factored into the initial offer. Coty stated in its April 2 letter to Avon's board that it had $4.5 billion in net annual revenues and a 17% EBITDA margin (approximately $765 million versus Avon's $1.434 billion). On a combined basis and assuming only $9 billion total debt, pro forma gross leverage would be 4.1x. If calculated using around $1 billion of Avon's available cash ($1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011) to reduce debt requirements, leverage would be 3.6x. We believe interest rate coverage would likely be in the low-mid single-digit range even if all of the debt was swapped to floating-rate securities. That said, if an acquisition were to occur, we believe a credible and rapid deleveraging plan would be necessary. We note the risk that any potential deleveraging plan might be derailed by the work and expense needed to address operational and legal issues while integrating the two businesses would likely place downward pressure on the potential rating of the combined companies. We expect it might be challenging for Coty to maintain investment-grade ratings after an acquisition, even at the initial offer price of $23.25 per share. While Avon's current $400 million dividend could be diverted to debt service, the consolidated entity's credit measures and financial flexibility would be materially lower. Avon has an IDR of 'BBB' and a Negative Rating Outlook, given increasing leverage and minimal free cash flow. We previously cited that increases in leverage beyond 2.5x driven by declining operating results and ongoing negative free cash flow would be impetus for a rating downgrade.