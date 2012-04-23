BRIEF-Allgeier strengthens operations with acquisition of Ciber Germany and Ciber Denmark
April 23 Moody's says Pfizer nutrition sale credit negative; no ratings impact (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Snap Inc's initial public offering filing seemed to show a company with a basic math problem: the company's cost of revenue for 2016 - the amount it had to spend just to keep the messaging service running - was $47 million higher than its $405 million in sales.
* SeaChange International - Cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force