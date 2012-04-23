(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nestle S.A.'s (Nestle) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes rating at 'AA+', including those issued by Nestle Holdings, Inc. (USA), and the Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings: Nestle Finance International Ltd.'s guaranteed commercial paper and bonds at 'F1+'/'AA+' respectively. Nestle Holdings (UK) PLC's guaranteed commercial paper and bonds at 'F1+'/'AA+' respectively. Nestle Capital Corporation (USA)'s guaranteed commercial paper at 'F1+' Nestle Australia Ltd's guaranteed commercial paper at 'F1+' The rating action follows today's announcement that Nestle has agreed to acquire the infant nutrition unit from Pfizer Inc ('A+'/'F1') for USD11.85bn in cash. "Despite the merits of this transaction which helps boost Nestle's presence in the fast growing infant nutrition business, this acquisition which had been rumoured and has now materialised, leaves little near-term financial headroom under its current 'AA+' rating" says Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director in Fitch's Corporates team. This acquisition complements Nestle's existing portfolio of specialised nutrition business. Management has prioritised the expansion of this business, as it delivers higher organic growth compared with traditional food business. Given Nestle's established marketing and distribution capabilities, Fitch expects the group to be able to develop the acquired brands and its products further and increase its profitability as a group above its current EBITDA margin of 19%. On a pro-forma basis, this acquisition will add 2.5% and 3% to the group's net sales and EBITDA respectively. However, Fitch has said previously net debt will end up above management's target of CHF15bn-CHF18bn for the 2012-2013 period (see 'Credit Negative in Potential Nestle Buy of Pfizer Unit' dated 18 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Net leverage will increase by 0.5x in the first year of this transaction to 1.6x declining to 0.9x-1.2x by 2015 according to Fitch's estimates, depending on the future financial policy. Without other cash preservation measures, or possibly any sizeable divestitures arising from this acquisition for anti trust reasons, Nestle's leverage may not reduce to levels consistent with a 'AA+' rating within the next 18-24 months, hence the Negative Outlook. Nestle has stated that it aims to maintain strong credit ratings although it has not yet provided any revised public target guidelines. If the agency perceives the maintenance of certain aggressiveness in Nestle's financial strategy, this will likely be reflected in downward ratings pressure. At the moment, and without further details of the Pfizer acquisition, including potential divestments, a potential downgrade is limited to one notch. In order to protect its credit profile Nestle cancelled its share buyback programme in August 2011. In addition, Fitch understands that a few one-off factors affecting last year's performance will not repeat this year, including a substantial appreciation of the Swiss franc, strong input cost inflation and the timing of completion of two partnership agreements in China towards the end of 2011. Nestle retains a strong, diversified, business profile with solid organic growth prospects and strong free cash flow potential. The Pfizer transaction is subject to approval by relevant antitrust authorities and bears a moderate integration risk with CHF300m of implementation costs spread over four years and CHF160m of annual cost savings (excluding cross-selling opportunities). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)