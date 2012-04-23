(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings of AyT Deuda Subordinada I, FTA's notes, as follows: EUR214.5m Class A (ISIN: ES0312284005): downgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Negative EUR60.7m Class B (ISIN: ES0312284013): downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR22.8m Class C (ISIN: ES0312284021): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative The ratings reflect the uncertainty around the restructuring process of the Spanish banking sector, in conjunction with the increased concentration of the portfolio due to that process. The initial portfolio, originated by nine financial institutions, is now concentrated in seven institutions. The class A notes' rating is conditioned to the rating of Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3') the largest obligor in the pool, that represents 48.7%. A default of BMN would lead to a default of the class A notes. The agency has assigned a Negative Outlook to the notes to reflect the uncertainty around the future composition of the collateral portfolio due to the still ongoing consolidation of the banking system in Spain. AyT Deuda Subordinada I, FTA is a cash flow securitisation of a static portfolio of subordinated bonds originated by nine Spanish financial institutions at closing. The transaction has an expected bullet maturity in November 2016. The transaction's protection mechanisms are the subordination of the notes and a credit facility that covers for interest and principal, of EUR54.7m. The credit enhancement levels for the notes are at 46.4% for class A, 26% for class B and 18.4% for class C. The agency assigned an issuer report grade (IRG) of one star ("Poor") to the transaction's investor reports. This IRG reflects the absence of some reporting items considered important by Fitch (i.e. an explanation of the interest deferral mechanism and associated calculations or counterparty rating triggers). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)