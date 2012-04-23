BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores reports 12.1 pct passive stake in JD.com as of Dec. 31 - SEC Filing
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports 12.1 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of December 31 - SEC Filing
April 23 Moody's disclosures on credit rating of Sparkasse KoelnBonn (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports 12.1 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of December 31 - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of marketplace lender OnDeck Capital Inc , will resign from his role on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement.
* Credit Acceptance-FTC demand seeks information on co's polices, practices in allowing car dealers to use GPS starter interrupters on consumer vehicles