(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 23 - With Mexico's presidential election less than three months away, the country's banking industry seems to be on solid footing, despite the volatility in international markets, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Mexico's Presidential Election Is Unlikely To Rattle The Country's Solid Banking Industry." "The Mexican banking system is one of the best capitalized in the world. It also benefits from stable profitability and depends mainly on deposits for funding, which supports diversification and is a cheaper funding source," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alfredo Enrique Calvo. "Moreover, the economic outlook for Mexico remains stable, and we believe the new administration will maintain the prudent macroeconomic policies that have prevailed for several years," said Mr. Calvo. "This would allow the banking sector to maintain its efforts on reaching more segments of the population that do not have access to banks. As a result, we don't expect the elections to have an adverse impact on the banking industry, regardless of who becomes Mexico's next president." The agendas of the three political parties--Partido Accion Nacional, Partido de la Revolucion Democratica, and Partido Revolucionario Institucional--have some common banking-related topics, as well as some differences. Increasing the banking system's participation in the economy is one key item all three agree on. This would mean giving more population segments access to banking products. The candidates also have expressed their intent to increase credit as a proportion of the overall economy. In view of this, we expect banks to maintain prudent growth strategies through 2013. In addition, the candidates agree on the need to strengthen and enhance the role of development banks. They would aim to increase the participation of such banks in the rural sector and promote credit to small and medium enterprises to decrease their funding dependence on suppliers. The parties' plans also include promoting microlending to reach marginal communities. Creating new development banks and/or modifying the existing ones seem to be the first step toward increasing the lending products in the economy. All three parties agree on maintaining an autonomous central bank. However, two of the three parties (the Partido de la Revolucion Democratica and the Partido Revolucionario Institucional) believe that in addition to keeping inflation under control, Banco de Mexico should also participate in and foster the growth of the economy. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)