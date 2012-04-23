(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 23 - With Mexico's presidential election less than three months away,
the country's banking industry seems to be on solid footing, despite the
volatility in international markets, said an article published today by Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Mexico's Presidential Election Is Unlikely To
Rattle The Country's Solid
Banking Industry."
"The Mexican banking system is one of the best capitalized in the world. It
also benefits from stable profitability and depends mainly on deposits for
funding, which supports diversification and is a cheaper funding source," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alfredo Enrique Calvo.
"Moreover, the economic outlook for Mexico remains stable, and we believe the
new administration will maintain the prudent macroeconomic policies that have
prevailed for several years," said Mr. Calvo. "This would allow the banking
sector to maintain its efforts on reaching more segments of the population
that do not have access to banks. As a result, we don't expect the elections
to have an adverse impact on the banking industry, regardless of who becomes
Mexico's next president."
The agendas of the three political parties--Partido Accion Nacional, Partido
de la Revolucion Democratica, and Partido Revolucionario Institucional--have
some common banking-related topics, as well as some differences. Increasing
the banking system's participation in the economy is one key item all three
agree on. This would mean giving more population segments access to banking
products. The candidates also have expressed their intent to increase credit
as a proportion of the overall economy. In view of this, we expect banks to
maintain prudent growth strategies through 2013.
In addition, the candidates agree on the need to strengthen and enhance the
role of development banks. They would aim to increase the participation of
such banks in the rural sector and promote credit to small and medium
enterprises to decrease their funding dependence on suppliers.
The parties' plans also include promoting microlending to reach marginal
communities. Creating new development banks and/or modifying the existing ones
seem to be the first step toward increasing the lending products in the
economy. All three parties agree on maintaining an autonomous central bank.
However, two of the three parties (the Partido de la Revolucion Democratica
and the Partido Revolucionario Institucional) believe that in addition to
keeping inflation under control, Banco de Mexico should also participate in
and foster the growth of the economy.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)