(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on SunTrust Banks Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the company's strong first-quarter results, which were better than our expectations. SunTrust generated adjusted pretax income of $343 million in the first quarter, up significantly from $136 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. This was largely the result of robust mortgage revenue and an unexpected, modest widening of the bank's net interest margin (NIM). Asset quality showed broad improvement. Nonperforming assets (including accruing restructured and 90-day delinquent loans) fell roughly 5%, and mortgage repurchase provisions, which spiked the previous quarter, declined by $40 million. Despite these improvements, we retain our "moderate" assessment of the bank's risk position, as our criteria define the term, based on the fact that nonperforming assets remain elevated on a historical basis and compared with peers. In addition, we expect mortgage repurchase provisions to continue to fluctuate in the coming quarters, and asset quality improvements could slow. We believe it is too early to declare the quarter's positive revenue sustainable. In our view, the bank's NIM could decline, mostly as a result of the expiration of beneficial commercial loan swaps (roughly a 10 basis points negative impact), and mortgage originations (75% refinancing-related in the quarter) decreasing in the coming quarters. However, we could raise the ratings on the bank if results remain above our expectations, and we believe the bank's risk position has improved enough to justify an "adequate" assessment. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)