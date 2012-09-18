Overview
-- Modular space and storage lessor Algeco Scotsman has a significant
market position, aggressive debt leverage, and a high exposure to the slowing
economies of Europe and the U.S.
-- We believe Algeco's geographic, customer, and end market diversity
should help the company weather a near-term slowdown in key markets like
Europe and the U.S.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' corporate credit rating to Algeco.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation the company will
maintain its credit measures, with rising earnings in higher-margin, more
profitable markets despite earnings pressures from Europe and the U.S.
Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating to Baltimore-based Algeco Scotsman Global
S.a r.l. (Algeco). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' rating to the proposed EUR1,050 million
senior secured notes to be issued by subsidiary Algeco Scotsman Global Finance
PLC and guaranteed by Algeco. The recovery rating on the notes is '4',
indicating our expectation of an average (30%-50%) recovery in a payment
default. We also assigned a 'B-' rating to the proposed EUR675 million senior
unsecured notes to be issued by Algeco Scotsman Global Finance PLC and
guaranteed by Algeco. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on Algeco reflect the company's significant position within the
modular space leasing industry, its global footprint, the diverse end markets
it serves, and its very low customer concentration and intermediate-term
leases. Offsetting some of these strengths is the company's aggressive debt
leverage, due largely to a history of debt-financed acquisitions, and its high
exposure to the slowing economies of Europe and the U.S. that make up the
majority of revenues and earnings. Despite near-term economic weakness in
Europe and the U.S., we expect the company's financial profile to stay
relatively stable, with weakness in those markets partly offset by profitable
growth in the Asia Pacific region, Canada, and Latin America. We categorize
Algeco's business risk profile as "weak," its financial risk profile as
"aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The company
does not publicly disclose financial information.
Algeco is recapitalizing its balance sheet with new financings and converting
some debt into equity. Algeco is entering into a $1,250 million asset-based
revolving credit facility (not rated), EUR1,050 million senior secured notes and
EUR675 million senior secured notes. The company will use proceeds largely to
pay off existing debt and to cover transaction fees and expenses. At the same
time, Algeco is acquiring Ausco Modular Holdings Ltd. (Ausco; not rated), a
lessor of modular buildings in Australia and New Zealand. The terms of the
sale of Ausco to Algeco are not publicly disclosed. Algeco is majority owned
by TDR Capital LLP, which also owns soon-to-be sold Ausco.
Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect operating margins (after
depreciation and amortization) in the low teen percentage area, funds flow
from operations (FFO) to total lease-adjusted debt to be about 10%, and
lease-adjusted debt to capital in the mid-60% area. As a leasing company,
Algeco can accommodate somewhat higher leverage relative to similarly rated
industrial companies. Even so, Algeco carries a heavy debt load and has
substantial goodwill due to a history of debt-financed acquisitions. Over the
past seven years Algeco has successfully consolidated the global modular space
market, completing several acquisitions with a combined enterprise value in
excess of EUR2 billion. Our assessment of the company's financial profile leaves
room for midsize tuck-in acquisitions. However, a large debt-financed
acquisition could hurt the company's financial risk profile and our
expectations for stable credit measures.
Algeco is a global lessor of modular structures. Products include single-unit
buildings and large-scale multistory permanent structures, used for various
purposes including offices, classrooms, hospitals, restaurants, and retail
stores, for example. The company engages in the leasing, sale, delivery, and
installation of these products throughout Europe, North America, Latin
America, and Asia Pacific. Algeco also provides portable storage solutions--a
relatively small portion of its business.
The most significant factors in our assessment of Algeco's overall business
risk profile are market position, geographic diversity, end market diversity,
and customer concentration. Algeco is the leading lessor of modular space in
the world, and it holds the No. 1 or No. 2 position in all of the markets it
serves. The company has operations in 37 countries. Algeco benefits from
serving diversified end markets such as mining, manufacturing, government,
commercial and residential construction, education, and diversified industrial
companies. The company has a granular customer base with very low customer
concentration. The ancillary services Algeco provides to its customers
(maintenance, alarms, telemonitoring, etc.) and its relatively small storage
business enhance the company's diversity. Algeco has lease terms that average
two to three years and help support its relatively good operating efficiency.
Algeco's closest competitor is Modular Space Corp. (not rated). Modular Space
operates predominantly in North America and does not have nearly the global
footprint and range of offerings that Algeco does.
Liquidity
Algeco has adequate liquidity. We believe its sources of cash will likely
exceed its uses substantially over the next 12 months. Pro forma for the
proposed financing, cash sources include modest unrestricted cash balances and
sufficient availability under the $1,250 million revolver that matures in
2017. The revolver facility is subject to a borrowing base. Cash sources also
include proceeds from the new EUR1,050 million senior secured notes and EUR675
million in senior unsecured notes, as well as moderate expected proceeds from
the sale of assets. We expect Algeco to make reasonable investments in capital
spending to replenish and expand its fleet. However, its capital expenditures
are highly discretionary, and orders for new equipment have a short lead time
(less than three months). Accordingly, in our evaluation of liquidity, we used
a moderate amount as a proxy for minimum capital spending. Pro forma for the
refinancing, we expect the company to use very little cash for debt maturities.
In accordance with Standard & Poor's methodology and assumptions, in our view,
the relevant aspects of Algeco's liquidity include:
-- Coverage of cash uses by cash sources in excess of 1.2x--the minimum
for an adequate designation--for the next year;
-- Our expectation that net sources would be positive, even with a 20%
drop in EBITDA, consistent with our criteria standard of 20%;
-- Our expectation that Algeco will remain in compliance with its
financial covenants, even if EBITDA were to decline by 20% over the next year;
-- Algeco's ability to absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive
cash flow and capacity to scale down capital spending drastically; and
-- Its prudent financial risk management, in our view, including
arranging credit facilities and maintaining cash balances to support liquidity
and its ability to reduce capital spending sharply (as Algeco demonstrated in
2010 and 2009).
Pro forma for the financing, Algeco will have certain springing financial
covenants related to leverage and interest coverage. Although we do not expect
the covenants to be tested, if indeed they were, we expect the company would
be in compliance.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Algeco
Scotsman Global Finance PLC to be published shortly after this report on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the financings and the sale of Ausco to
Algeco, we expect the company to maintain its credit measures, with rising
earnings in higher-margin, more profitable markets in Australia, Canada, and
Brazil, despite earnings pressures from Europe and the U.S.
We believe that Algeco's growth strategy and diverse operations should help it
weather near-term economic weakness in the U.S. and Europe, its two key
markets. We could, however, lower our ratings if weakness in these markets or
a more pronounced slowdown in the global economy pressure earnings more than
we expect, or if the company pursues a large debt-financed acquisition,
causing FFO to debt to fall to mid-single-digit percentage area.
Although less likely, we could raise the rating if revenues and earnings
growth exceed our expectations (causing FFO to debt to reach the midteen
percent area) and operating margins (after depreciation and amortization) to
rise to the high-teens percent area on a sustained basis.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Ratings
Algeco Scotsman Global S.a r.l.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Algeco Scotsman Global Finance PLC
EUR1,050 mil. senior secured notes B+
Recovery rating 4
EUR675 mil. senior unsecured notes B-
Recovery rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.