Sept 18 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. (NC Farm Bureau) to 'BBBpi' from 'Api'. Rationale The ratings action reflects the company's deteriorating operating performance and significant geographic concentration in North Carolina, which makes it more susceptible to severe weather-related events in the region. In 2011, NC Farm Bureau experienced a significant decline in operating profitability, registering a $303 million loss from underwriting activities. The company's strong capitalization and dominant market position in North Carolina partially offset the negative factors. NC Farm Bureau was founded in 1953 with other North Carolina Farm Bureau members and has since built a significant market share in the state. Based in Raleigh, NC Farm Bureau now provides insurance for farm and nonfarm policyholders in all 100 counties of North Carolina. NC Farm Bureau group (with group net premiums earned of more than $688 million in 2010) also consists of Farm Bureau Insurance of North Carolina Inc. (unrated), all the business of which is reinsured to NC Farm Bureau. Ratings List Downgrade To From North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBBpi Api Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBBpi Api This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer.