Sept 18 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. and Tennessee Farmers Assurance Co. (collectively Tennessee Farmers) to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. Rationale The downgrade of Tennessee Farmers reflects the deterioration in the company's operating performance. Since 2008, the company has not realized underwriting profitability, and for 2011 the trend worsened with a net underwriting loss of $268 million. Although the significant losses in 2011 may be widely attributed to increased storm activity, they come as part of a broader deterioration in operating performance that preceded the year. In addition, the company's 100% geographic concentration in Tennessee makes it more susceptible to severe weather-related events in the region. The group's strong capitalization partially offsets the negative factors. Tennessee Farmers, which markets its insurance products primarily through direct marketing, commenced operations in 1948. Ratings List Downgrade To From Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Tennessee Farmers Assurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBpi BBBpi Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBpi BBBpi This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer.