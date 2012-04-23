(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' Issuer Default Rating on
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) and the 'AA+' Insurer
Financial Strength Ratings on BRK's key insurance subsidiaries. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is shown at the end of this
release.
Fitch's ratings on BRK reflect the extremely strong capitalization and market
position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating performance with good
diversification across business lines and excellent financial flexibility and
liquidity. Balanced against these strengths are material risk exposures related
to an above average investment allocation to common stocks, a substantial
position in equity derivatives, insured natural catastrophe exposures and
various issues associated with the company's acquisition strategy and succession
planning.
BRK's capitalization is a strength for the company on both an insurance
operating basis with consolidated statutory surplus of $95 billion and from a
financial leverage perspective with holding company debt, insurance debt, and
finance segment debt guaranteed by the holding company.
BRK's book value per share over management's 47-year term has grown by an annual
compound rate of nearly 20%, relative to a 9.2% rate for the S&P 500 Index with
dividends included. Book value growth comes from several sources: insurance
underwriting profits, an investment focus on common stocks, and earnings from a
growing number of non-insurance operations.
BRK has a unique insurance franchise with major positions in reinsurance and
personal auto lines and a history of sizeable underwriting profits. From
2007-2011, the underwriting combined ratio for the consolidated insurance
operations averaged 93.1%.
Fitch views BRK's liquidity and financial flexibility as very strong
characterized by consistently solid operating cash flow, a large and liquid
investment portfolio, a history of maintaining large consolidated cash balances
and excellent capital market access.
BRK's $77 billion common stock holdings and $34 billion notional value in equity
index put options represent greater exposure to equity market movements than
peers. BRK has material exposure to catastrophe losses and asbestos and
environmental claims through its reinsurance operations.
BRK's consolidated financial leverage was 26% of total capital as of Dec. 31,
2011 and consolidated operating earnings interest coverage for 2011 was 5.7
times (x). Interest coverage was down from historic norms due to heavy
catastrophe losses, amounting to $2.6 billion, in BRK's insurance operations
during 2011.
BRK's ability to fund finance operations at a low cost is an important
competitive advantage for the finance operations and much of the finance company
debt is guaranteed by BRK. Fitch's expectation is that BRK's major business
units, such as the company's utilities and railroad business, will service their
own debt.
Fitch views the IFS ratings of key BRK's insurance subsidiaries, National
Indemnity Company (NICO), General Reinsurance Corporation (GenRe) and Government
Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) as linked to one another, due to each of the
subsidiaries' importance to the overall Berkshire organization and in the case
of NICO and GenRe, the existence of significant reinsurance between the
companies.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance subsidiaries (National
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with the current 'AA+'
rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of capitalization,
a total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net leverage
(excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and persistent reduction
in underwriting profits.
--A run-rate debt-to-tangible capital ratio from the holding company, insurance
and finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the holding
company) that exceeds 30%.
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as its equity
index put derivative portfolio.
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash below $10 billion
or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios attributed to the
holding company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch believes that this
would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'.
--$1.2 billion floating rate senior notes due February 2013 at 'A+';
--$1.4 billion 2.125% senior notes due February 2013 at 'A+';
--$750 million floating rate senior notes due August 2014 at 'A+';
--$1.7 billion 3.20% senior notes February 2015 at 'A+';
--$750 million 2.20% senior notes due August 2016 at 'A+';
--$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due January 2017 at 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% senior notes due August 2021 at 'A+';
--$600 million 3.40% senior notes due January 2022 at 'A+'.
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$1 billion 4.0% notes due April 2012 at 'A+'
--$700 million 4.75% notes due May 2012 at 'A+';
--$750 million 5.125% notes due September 2012 at 'A+';
--$500 million 4.5% notes due January 2013 at 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.6% notes due May 2013 at 'A+';
--$1 billion 5.0% notes due August 2013 at 'A+';
--$950 million 4.625% notes due October 2013 at 'A+';
--$375 million floating rate senior notes due January 2014 at 'A+'
--$375 million 1.50% senior notes due January 2014 at 'A+';
--$400 million 5.1% notes due July 2014 at 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.85% notes due January 2015 at 'A+';
--$500 million 2.45% senior notes due December 2015 at 'A+';
--$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$750 million 4.25% senior notes due January 2021 at 'A+';
--$750 million 5.750% senior notes due January 2040 at 'A+'.
GEICO Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$150 million 7.4% senior notes due July 15, 2023 at 'A+'.
General Re Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-'.
--$500 million commercial paper program at 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch affirmed the 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength ratings of the following
insurance subsidiaries:
--Government Employers Insurance Company;
--General Reinsurance Corporation;
--General Star Indemnity Company;
--General Star National Insurance Company;
--Genesis Insurance Company;
--Fairfield Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company;
--Columbia Insurance Company;
--National Fire and Marine Insurance Company;
--National Liability and Fire Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company of the South;
--National Indemnity Company of Mid-America;
--Wesco Financial Insurance Company.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)