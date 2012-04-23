(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the
Institutional Liquid Reserve Fund managed by the SSgA Funds
Management, Inc. (SSgA FM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The main drivers for the rating affirmation are:
--The fund's overall credit quality and diversification;
--Short maturity profile;
--Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks;
--The capabilities and resources of SSgA FM as investment advisor.
The 'AAAmmf' money market fund (MMF) rating reflects the fund's extremely strong
capacity to achieve its investment objectives of preserving principal and
providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity
risk.
FUND OBJECTIVES AND STRUCTURE
The fund seeks to maximize current income to the extent consistent with
preservation of capital and liquidity and the maintenance of a stable $1.00 per
share net asset value. The fund operates as a part of a master-feeder structure
and invests substantially all of its investable assets in the State Street Money
Market Portfolio of the State Street Institutional Investment Trust, which has
the same investment objectives and investment policies of the fund. As of March
28, 2012, the fund portfolio had $26.9 billion in assets under management.
CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, the State Street Master
Portfolio seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in
securities rated at least 'A'/'F1' by Fitch or equivalent. In line with the
fund's investment policies, the portfolio invests in a broad range of money
market instruments such as U.S. government securities, certificates of deposits
and time deposits of U.S. and foreign banks, commercial paper and other
high-quality obligations of U.S. or foreign companies, asset-backed commercial
paper, repurchase agreements and other MMFs.
As of March 31, 2012, the fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk
weighted measure of portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and
maturity profile of the portfolio securities, was consistent with the Fitch's
'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less.
MARKET RISK AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The portfolio seeks to manage its market risk exposures by limiting its weighted
average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days,
respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria.
In line with the same criteria, the portfolio invests at least 10% of its total
assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying assets such as U.S.
Treasuries and at least 25% of its total assets in securities maturing within
seven days or other qualified assets. As of March 31, 2012, the portfolio fully
met these liquidity criteria.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
SSgA FM serves as the investment advisor to the fund and as such directs the
management of the fund's investment portfolio as well as its business affairs.
As of March 31, 2012, SSgA FM had assets under management of over $250 billion.
SSgA FM is a subsidiary of State Street Corporation (rated 'A+/F1+' by Fitch),
and together with other subsidiaries, comprise State Street Global Advisors
(SSgA), the investment management arm of State Street Corp.
As of March 31, 2012, SSgA had over $1.9 trillion under management. State Street
Corp. is one of the largest providers of investment servicing, investment
management and investment research and trading.
Fitch views State Street Corp. and SSgA FM's investment advisory capabilities,
financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance,
and compliance procedures as consistent with 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to this
fund.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund and its portfolio. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered
by Fitch. Furthermore, given the portfolio's primary investment focus on
domestic and foreign issuers in the financial sector, the rating may be
sensitive to material adverse changes in the sector globally.
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data
from the fund's administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines
and maintain its money market fund rating.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)