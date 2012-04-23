(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the Institutional Liquid Reserve Fund managed by the SSgA Funds Management, Inc. (SSgA FM). KEY RATING DRIVERS: The main drivers for the rating affirmation are: --The fund's overall credit quality and diversification; --Short maturity profile; --Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks; --The capabilities and resources of SSgA FM as investment advisor. The 'AAAmmf' money market fund (MMF) rating reflects the fund's extremely strong capacity to achieve its investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk. FUND OBJECTIVES AND STRUCTURE The fund seeks to maximize current income to the extent consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity and the maintenance of a stable $1.00 per share net asset value. The fund operates as a part of a master-feeder structure and invests substantially all of its investable assets in the State Street Money Market Portfolio of the State Street Institutional Investment Trust, which has the same investment objectives and investment policies of the fund. As of March 28, 2012, the fund portfolio had $26.9 billion in assets under management. CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, the State Street Master Portfolio seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities rated at least 'A'/'F1' by Fitch or equivalent. In line with the fund's investment policies, the portfolio invests in a broad range of money market instruments such as U.S. government securities, certificates of deposits and time deposits of U.S. and foreign banks, commercial paper and other high-quality obligations of U.S. or foreign companies, asset-backed commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other MMFs. As of March 31, 2012, the fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk weighted measure of portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, was consistent with the Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. MARKET RISK AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE The portfolio seeks to manage its market risk exposures by limiting its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. In line with the same criteria, the portfolio invests at least 10% of its total assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying assets such as U.S. Treasuries and at least 25% of its total assets in securities maturing within seven days or other qualified assets. As of March 31, 2012, the portfolio fully met these liquidity criteria. INVESTMENT ADVISOR SSgA FM serves as the investment advisor to the fund and as such directs the management of the fund's investment portfolio as well as its business affairs. As of March 31, 2012, SSgA FM had assets under management of over $250 billion. SSgA FM is a subsidiary of State Street Corporation (rated 'A+/F1+' by Fitch), and together with other subsidiaries, comprise State Street Global Advisors (SSgA), the investment management arm of State Street Corp. As of March 31, 2012, SSgA had over $1.9 trillion under management. State Street Corp. is one of the largest providers of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. Fitch views State Street Corp. and SSgA FM's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to this fund. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund and its portfolio. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. Furthermore, given the portfolio's primary investment focus on domestic and foreign issuers in the financial sector, the rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes in the sector globally. Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data from the fund's administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)