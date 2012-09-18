Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Watch on Unnim Banc's (Unnim Banc, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') Cedulas Hipotecarias (CH; mortgage covered bonds) 'BBB+' rating to Positive from Negative. The RWP is expected to be resolved in the short term pending finalisation of the annual review. The rating action follows the upgrade of Unnim's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BB+' (see "Fitch Upgrades Unnim Banc to 'BBB+' Negative" published on 14 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Subject to the level of stress which overcollateralisation (OC) protecting CH holders can sustain, the CH rating could reach up to 'A'. This corresponds to a maximum two-notch uplift above the IDR, giving credit to stressed recoveries from the cover pool in the event of a CH default. Fitch has reviewed Unnim's CH continuity risk analysis and replaced its previous Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) with a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity). This is driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment for Spanish covered bonds issued by banks rated above the sovereign ('BBB'/Negative/'F2'). In Fitch's opinion, there is a lack of specific protection against liquidity shortfalls post assumed issuer insolvency and only intervention by the Spanish authorities would avoid a default on the covered bonds in this scenario. Fitch notes that the covered bonds issued by Unnim Banc, which remains a separate legal entity, continue to only be collateralised by Unnim Banc's mortgage book. Unnim Banc's mortgage book does not secure BBVA's (BBVA, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') CHs. As such, BBVA's acquisition does not itself affect the collateralisation of Unnim's CH. As of July 2012, Unnim Banc's total CH amounted to EUR6.69m and were secured over the bank's total mortgage book amounting to EUR12.92bn, resulting in a total OC of 92.93%. The cover pool's residual life was 13.1 years and the covered bonds' was 5.5 years. Most of the mortgage loans are floating rate, whereas 81% of the CH are fixed rate. Unnim Banc has publicly stated its best efforts to maintain an OC of at least 90%. According to its criteria, Fitch will rely on the lowest OC of the last 12 months reduced by 10% for 'F2' rated issuers of CH. The most recent level of OC supporting a 'BBB+' rating for Unnim's CH was 68% according to Fitch's stressed credit risk and cash flows modelling. The agency will determine an updated breakeven OC for a CH rating above 'BBB+' and expects to resolve the RWP in the next four weeks, once data received has been analysed and discussed during the annual review of Unnim's CHs. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 September 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 24 July 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO