Sept 18 - The turmoil in the European sovereign and financial institution debt markets may be easing, which is good news considering that billions of euros in leveraged loans will need to be refinanced through 2017, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Refinancing European Leveraged Loans May Get Easier," says that the Sept. 6 announcement that the European Central Bank will purchase unlimited amounts of European sovereign debt in the secondary market appears to have calmed the debt markets somewhat. And the Sept. 12 decision by the German constitutional court to back the European Stability Mechanism likely brought additional relief to the markets. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Sept. 14, 2012.) The news has not gone unnoticed by European high-yield bond and leveraged loan investors. By one market-based measure, trading in the European syndicated loan market has been pretty liquid despite this year's economic turmoil. Perhaps this is not surprising because credit quality has actually improved for some issuers with leveraged loans in the market. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.