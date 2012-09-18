Overview -- U.S.-based TV station owner Local TV plans on upsizing its term loan debt by $70 million to pay a dividend. -- As a result, pro forma debt to trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA increases to 6.5x from 5.5x, above our 6x threshold previously set for the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- We are downgrading the company to 'B' from 'B+'. In addition, we are revising our recovery ratings on the company's senior secured and senior unsecured debt. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Local TV's liquidity will remain adequate and that leverage will remain high. Rating Action On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Newport, Ky.-based Local TV LLC and operating subsidiary Local TV Finance LLC (which we analyze on a consolidated basis) to 'B' from 'B+'. The rating outlook is stable. In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured debt to '2' from '1' (90% to 100% recovery expectation) and lowered our ratings on the senior secured debt to 'B+' from 'BB', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '2' recovery rating. The senior secured debt consists of a $250.8 million term loan (including the $70 million addition) and an undrawn $15 million revolving credit facility due 2015. We also revised our recovery rating on Local TV Finance LLC's senior unsecured notes to '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default, from '5' (10% to 30% recovery expectation). The issue-level rating on the debt was lowered to 'CCC+' (two notches below the 'B' corporate credit rating) from 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '6' recovery rating. The revision of the recovery ratings reflects our inclusion of more debt at default than we used in our previous simulated default scenario, which results in a lower estimated recovery for lenders. Rationale The corporate credit rating on Local TV is based on our expectation that the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity despite its high leverage. We consider the company's business risk profile "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting the company's leading news ratings in its markets and EBITDA margin that compares favorably with its peers'. Local TV's pro forma ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 6.8x (6.5x lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA) underpins our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Local TV operates a portfolio of 10 TV stations, indicating only modest diversification, with a revenue concentration in CBS-affiliated stations. Its CBS affiliates stations account for almost half of the company's revenues. Although CBS has led all the networks in total households for nine of the past 10 years, the concentration still leaves Local TV vulnerable to declines in the network's audience ratings. Local TV's advertising revenue is highly sensitive to economic downturns and election cycles. EBITDA can swing as much as 20% up and down in election and nonelection years, respectively. Local TV's stations have either a No. 1 or No. 2 news ranking in most of their markets, which is important to stations' profitability and to their ability to attract political advertising, and contributes to our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair." Despite the company's good news position and major network affiliations, its business is subject to long-term secular trends of fragmenting viewership and increasing audience engagement with Internet-based entertainment. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue will grow at a high-teens percent rate in the second half of 2012, reflecting low-single-digit percent growth in core advertising, healthy growth in retransmission revenue, and a return of significant political advertising in the current presidential election year. We also expect EBITDA to grow in excess of 50% in the second half of 2012 as a result of growth in high-margin political and retransmission revenue. In 2013, we expect revenue to decline at a low-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA to decline by 10% to 15%, with the decline in political advertising revenue more than offsetting low-single-digit percent growth in core local and national advertising revenue and further robust growth in retransmission revenue. The company's EBITDA margin, in our view, could expand to roughly the 40% area by the end of 2012 before contracting nearly 400 basis points (bps) in 2013. We expect television operating expenses will continue to grow at a low-single-digit percent rate. We also assume that the company's TV stations will continue to rank No. 1 or No. 2 in news ratings and that CBS will retain its primetime leadership position. In the second quarter, Local TV's operating performance was better than our base-case expectations. Revenue and EBITDA increased 15% and 32%, respectively, led by growth in retransmission and political advertising revenue and 3% core revenue growth. However, because of lower political revenue when compared with the prior-year period, the EBITDA margin declined about 150 bps to 35.7% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. The margin compares favorably with most peers'. Local TV's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 6.8x based on EBITDA as of June 30, 2012, from 6.9x in the same period last year, because of lower debt balances despite the addition of $70 million of term loan debt. This figure is above the 5.7x leverage figure prior to the debt-financed dividend. The company's adjusted debt to EBITDA is consistent with our financial risk indicative ratio of more than 5x for a "highly leveraged" financial profile. The company's pro forma adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA was high at 6.5x as of June 30, 2012. Local TV's pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, remained thin at 2.3x, roughly even with the year-ago period. We expect debt to trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA to recede to roughly 6x over the next year and that EBITDA coverage of interest will improve to the mid-2x area. Local TV has manageable working capital and capital spending needs. The company converted 45% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. This was down from 57% a year ago, because of lower political revenue in the 12-month period than the prior year, which included 2010 midterm election ad revenue. We expect the company to convert about 45% to 50% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2013. Liquidity Local TV has "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of Local TV's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%. -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA. -- Local TV has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment. Liquidity sources are limited to pro forma cash balances of about $12.9 million and an unused $15 million revolving credit facility due 2015. We also expect the company to generate about $50 million to $55 million in funds from operations in 2012 and $40 million to $45 million in 2013. Uses of liquidity include moderate working capital and capital spending needs of about $10 million to $15 million combined, in 2012 and 2013. We also expect the company will use proceeds from the proposed additional term loan to pay a $70 million dividend in 2012. Based on these expectations, we believe the company will generate a discretionary cash flow deficit of about $25 million to $30 million in 2012 and positive discretionary cash flow of about $30 million to $40 million in 2013. The non-extended portion of the company's term loan, $1.5 million pro forma for the transaction, matures in May 2013. The remaining debt matures in 2015. The term loan contains no financial covenants, but the revolving credit facility has a 4.5x maximum senior secured leverage incurrence test governing its utilization, with no further step downs. As of June 30, 2012, the company had an adequate margin of compliance, and we expect that it will be able to maintain full access to its revolving credit facility. Recovery analysis We rate Local TV Finance LLC's senior secured credit facilities 'B+' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) with a '2' recovery rating. The '2' recovery rating reflects our view that lenders would experience substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the company's senior unsecured notes 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating the likelihood of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Local TV, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Local TV's liquidity will remain adequate despite the company's high leverage. We regard an upgrade and downgrade as equally unlikely over the next year. We could raise the rating over the intermediate term if the company maintains an adequate margin of compliance with covenants and reduces debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 6x on a sustained basis, while articulating a commitment to keep leverage at this level. We currently view this as unlikely, given our expectation of additional dividends in the future. This scenario would likely involve the company growing core revenue at a low-single-digit percent rate, coupled with political revenue of about $25 million in 2012 and robust growth in retransmission revenue. We could lower the rating if the company's liquidity deteriorates as a result of additional dividends or acquisitions and a reversal of revenue trends, causing cash balances to decline, discretionary cash flow to turn negative, leverage to climb higher, and Local TV's access to its revolving credit facility to become limited. 