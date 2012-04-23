(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. health care software provider Emdeon is amending its
existing senior secured credit facilities.
-- We are assigning 'BB-' issue-level ratings and '1' recovery ratings to
the $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 and $1.301
billion senior secured term loan due 2018.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company
and our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's $375 million senior
unsecured notes due 2019.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating trends will
remain positive and that Emdeon will maintain leverage at or below current
levels.
Rating Action
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB-'
issue-level credit rating and '1' recovery ratings to Nashville-based health
care software provider Emdeon Inc.'s new $1.426 billion senior secured credit
facilities, consisting of a $125 million senior secured revolving credit
facility due 2016 and a $1.301 billion senior secured term loan due 2018. The
'1' recovery rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery
of principle in the event of payment default
We also affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating and 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $375
million senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '6' recovery rating on the notes
remains unchanged and indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery
of principle in the event of payment default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Emdeon's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and its
"weak" business risk profile. We calculate the pro forma leverage, adjusted
for the $80 million of incremental debt and operating leases, at near 7x,
which we consider high for the rating. We expect the company to reduce
leverage in the intermediate term through modest EBITDA expansion and debt
repayments.
Emdeon provides technology and information solutions that facilitate
communications among health care payers, providers, and pharmacies. The
company provides patient eligibility, claims management, payment remittance,
revenue cycle management, and patient billing services, among others. Emdeon's
legacy claims management and patient statement segments have been weakened by
low health care utilization, reflecting fewer insured lives and doctor visits.
Nevertheless, we expect the highly embedded nature of Emdeon's core products,
and expanding market opportunities for its ancillary products such as revenue
cycle management and analytics, will enable the company to generate revenue
growth in the low- to mid-single digits for the foreseeable future.
Emdeon's weak business risk profile reflects its modest organic growth
prospects, acquisitive growth strategy, and the potential long-term threat to
its core electronic claims clearinghouse platform as payers look to establish
direct connections with providers. Offsets include the company's diverse
customer base, highly recurring revenues, and moderate long-term growth
prospects in its ancillary, value-added products as the overall adoption of
electronic health records continues to expand.
We view Emdeon's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. We estimate pro
forma leverage, adjusted for the new incremental debt, at about 7x as of
December 2011--which we consider high for the rating. By the end of 2012, we
expect EBITDA to be in excess of $300 million, such that adjusted leverage
will be near mid-6x. The term loan has a required 50% cash flow sweep, which
could result in additional debt reduction over the intermediate term. Finally,
given Emdeon's high leverage, the rating does not incorporate capacity for
debt-financed acquisitions in the near term.
Liquidity
We consider Emdeon's liquidity "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with
sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash
sources include modest cash balances post refinancing and expected positive
annual free operating cash flow in the near term. We expect uses to include
modest, growth-related working capital investments, annual capital
expenditures of near $60 million, and debt amortization of $13 million per
year.
Our assessment of Emdeon's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more and net
sources to be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA.
-- Additional liquidity is provided by availability under the $125
million revolving credit facility.
-- Based on Emdeon's recurring revenue model and diverse customer base,
we believe it can absorb high-impact, low-probability events.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Emdeon, to be
published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating trends will remain
positive as a result of its highly recurring revenue and broad customer base
and that Emdeon will maintain adjusted leverage at or below current levels. We
would consider an upgrade if the company can maintain its revenue growth and
stable margins over time, such that adjusted leverage declines to near the 5x
range.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Emdeon Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Ratings
Emdeon Inc.
Senior Secured
US$1.301 bil term B-1 bk ln due 2018 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
US$125 mil revolving bank ln due 2016 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Emdeon Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
