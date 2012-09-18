Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Global Yatirim Holding A.S.'s (Global) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned a 'B-' rating to Global's USD40m exchange issue of 11%, maturing in 2017. Fitch notes that Global owns USD26.8m of the outstanding amount. The senior unsecured debt has a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes' senior unsecured rating is in line with that of Global's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B-' and Fitch notes that it ranks junior to operating company debt. The final ratings on the notes follows a review of the final terms and conditions, which conform to information already received when Fitch assigned the expected ratings on 20 December 2011. Global's ratings reflect the limited and subordinated cash flows from the parent company's port subsidiary, given the latter's own borrowings, a cash sweep mechanism at the ports level, and the limited prospects for significant dividend flows in the mid-term due to planned investments. Global relied mainly on asset sales and capital gains to service its obligations historically rather than dividends. The company received dividends from the ports business for the first time in 2011 but Fitch will monitor the company's ability to generate a sustainable dividend flow. Fitch believes that this, together with management's private equity-type strategy is reflective of a 'B-' rating level. The ports business' stand-alone credit profile would justify a higher rating than the holding company. The Stable Outlook reflects Global Ports' free cash flow generation capability and the potential for some dividends from this business over the long term. The ports business remains the group's cash cow with double-digit revenue growth expected in FY12-13 and EBITDA margins in excess of 60% based on the agency's conservative forecasts. Global Ports remains by far the largest EBITDA generator in the group, contributing 100% of Fitch calculated group EBITDA at H112. Fitch notes that Global Ports may be evaluating new opportunities in Turkey and abroad after a strategic partner is added as a minority shareholder. The company's management remains optimistic that dividend income from the ports would be substantial in the upcoming years (accumulated dividends of USD14.5m at FY11 and USD36-40m expectation at FY13) and has stated that any prospective investment would be made in cash generating assets that would be able to distribute dividends within a short time frame. At the current rating, Fitch expects the company to maintain adequate liquidity at the holding company level, after the sale of Energaz, despite the redemption of the USD100m eurobond in July 2012. The agency's forecasts anticipate that some of this cash may be used as equity in Global Ports or energy subsidiaries to be channeled to new investments. The company's current liquidity is better than it has been historically as the debt maturity profile is long-term, mainly concentrated in 2016-17, with the exception of TRY52.6m under the real estate business that needs refinancing in 2013-14. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Re-leveraging over the mid-term, for example driven by investment needs for new projects and / or a drop in liquidity at the holding company level in comparison to debt repayments and cash interest expenses Positive: Given the limited dividend flow from the company's ports business based on the agency's conservative forecasts and the company management's appetite for new investments, an upgrade is currently deemed unlikely. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - A proven track record of meaningful dividends from the ports business - More clarity on the business profile of the holding company - Improved operating cash flows at operating subsidiariesAdditional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2012 is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology