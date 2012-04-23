(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of CenturyLink, Inc. (CenturyLink) (NYSE: CTL) at 'BBB-'; the
Outlook remains Stable. Related ratings were also affirmed. A full list of
ratings appears at the end of this release.
Fitch's ratings for CenturyLink are based on the expectations that the company
will demonstrate a very gradual improvement in its revenue profile over the next
several years in combination with solid leverage for the rating category, strong
free cash flows (FCFs) and strong liquidity.
Fitch expects CenturyLink's revenue to stabilize in 2013 - 2014. Revenues from
high-speed data and certain advanced business services, including the managed
hosting and cloud computing services offered by Savvis Inc. (Savvis), and a
modest but growing level of revenues from facilities-based video, are expected
to contribute to stability. There is some downside risk due to the weak economy,
which could be partly offset by revenue synergies from the Savvis acquisition.
CenturyLink's FCF is expected to be relatively strong in the near term. Low cash
tax payments arising from bonus depreciation and the utilization of net
operating losses of its subsidiaries, Qwest Communications International Inc.
(Qwest), and Savvis contribute to FCF levels remaining strong while the company
incurs front-end-loaded integration costs.
Fitch expects CenturyLink's gross debt to EBITDA to be approximately 2.7 times
(x) in 2012, slightly higher than the 2.5x previously expected, but on a path to
decline as acquisition synergies are realized and debt is reduced. In Fitch's
view, CenturyLink is on a path to meet its commitment made following the Qwest
acquisition to reduce debt by $1.5 billion - $2.0 billion by the end of 2012.
The reduction excludes the $2 billion incurred to acquire Savvis. Leverage in
2011, pro forma for Qwest and Savvis, was 2.78x (excluding integration and
merger-related costs and share-based compensation expenses) slightly higher than
the 2.65x previously expected by Fitch.
The support provided by strong FCF and moderately declining leverage is balanced
against the decline of traditional voice revenues, primarily in the consumer
sector, from wireless substitution and moderate levels of continuing cable
telephony substitution. Fitch expects such declines to continue over time,
although the effect will lessen in the long run, as their share in the total
revenue base diminishes.
In Fitch's opinion, execution risk is present with the integration of Qwest and
Savvis but manageable. The successful integration of Qwest will be key to
realizing the approximately $575 million of operating cost synergies over the
three- to five-year period envisioned by the transaction. Operational risk is
mitigated by management's experience in rationalizing previous large mergers,
such as Embarq, and the expectation that Savvis will operate as a separate
business unit.
In Fitch's view, as a result of the pressures in the landline business,
CenturyLink will need to sustain leverage at a level of 2.5x or below, and its
revenue profile will have to remain on a path toward a return to growth to
maintain the current rating level. Fitch will evaluate the progress of revenue
in strategic growth areas in light of the potential drag on improvements due to
the weak economy. Fitch believes CenturyLink will need to display a dividend
payout of 55% or less to maintain financial flexibility, but will evaluate the
payout in the context of spending on growth initiatives (e.g. fiber to the cell
site and demand-driven data center expansion).
CenturyLink's total debt was $21.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, and cash and
equivalents amounted to approximately $128 million. Financial flexibility is
provided through a $2 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in April
2017. The facility was amended in April 2012 to increase its size from $1.7
billion to $2 billion and to extend the maturity. Pro forma for the increase in
size, as of Dec. 31, 2011, $1.723 billion was available on the facility, and
there were no letters of credit outstanding against the facility. CenturyLink
has a $160 million uncommitted revolving letter of credit facility. In total,
CenturyLink had $129 million in outstanding letters of credit as of Dec. 31,
2011.
The principal financial covenants in the $2 billion revolving credit facility
limit CenturyLink's debt to EBITDA for the past four quarters to no more than
4.0x and EBITDA to interest plus preferred dividends (with the terms as defined
in the agreement) to no less than 1.5x. Its subsidiary Qwest Corporation (QC)
has a maintenance covenant of 2.85x and an incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The
facility is guaranteed by Embarq, Qwest Communications International Inc. and
Qwest Services Corporation (QSC).
In 2012, Fitch expects CenturyLink's FCF (defined as cash flow from operations
less capital spending and dividends) to range from $1.3 to $1.4 billion (prior
to nonrecurring charges related to debt refinancings). Expected FCF levels
reflect capital spending within the company's guidance range of $2.7 billion to
$2.9 billion, which includes $100 million of integration capital spending.
Within the capital budget, areas of focus for investment include continued
fiber-to-the-tower initiatives, the expansion of data center capacity at Savvis,
the continued build-out of fiber-to-the-node and success-based spending on
video.
Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to manage upcoming
maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities. Debt and capital lease
maturities in 2012 and 2013 are $480 million and $1.2 billion, respectively,
with the 2013 amount reduced for a tender offer and debt called.
Going forward, Fitch expects CenturyLink and QC will be its only issuing
entities. CenturyLink has a universal shelf registration available for the
issuance of debt and equity securities, as well as a $1.5 billion authorized
commercial paper program. The company effectively limits borrowing under the
program to the amount available under the credit facility. There was no
commercial paper outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CenturyLink
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured $2 billion revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
Embarq Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Carolina Telephone & Telegraph (CT&T)
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Debentures at 'BBB-'.
Embarq Florida, Inc. (EFL)
--IDR at BBB-';
--First mortgage bonds at 'BBB'.
Qwest Communications International, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by QSC) at 'BBB-'.
Qwest Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Qwest Services Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB-'.
Qwest Capital Funding
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
