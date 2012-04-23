(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 23 - Falling interest rates in Brazil are contributing to modest margin compression for the country's largest banks as interest spreads continue to tighten. Still, Fitch Ratings expects credit cost trends to be the most important determinant of operating performance in the Brazilian banking system this year. As we noted in our 2012 outlook, net interest margins (NIM) will likely decline again this year as the benchmark Selic interest rate (now at 9%) is cut by the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The average NIM for the banking system fell from 7.9% in 2007 to 6.2% in 2011, despite substantial loan growth seen during that period. To a large extent, the interest margin compression reflects the impact of large holdings of government debt securities on bank balance sheets. Banks' compliance with relatively high cash reserve requirements will continue to drive a close relationship between the Selic rate and average NIM performance. We believe new government regulations aimed at reducing the spread between lending and savings rates will have a relatively small impact on the industrywide NIM. Based on comments from the major banks, it appears that the new regulations will be focused on a relatively small part of total loan portfolios, thereby limiting the overall impact on interest margins. Despite tougher regulation, we expect the Brazilian industry's NIM to remain above emerging market medians, and roughly in line with that of other Latin American banking systems. The 2011 NIM of 6.2% for Brazil's banks compares with 4.25% for a group of 38 emerging markets and 6.5% for Latin America as a whole. Profitability in the banking system is more likely to be driven by changes in credit costs, particularly as household credit has come under greater pressure in a weakening economy. Significant expansion of loan portfolios, both for individual borrowers as well as small and midsize companies, has pushed credit costs in Brazil above comparable figures for all emerging markets (EM) and the Latin American region (4% for Brazil versus 1% for other EM systems and 2% for Latin America). Worsening credit trends and write-downs are likely to continue, especially if the economic recovery is slower than expected or if unemployment rises. Credit cost trends have worsened in part because of more aggressive charge-off policies and larger loan impairments. Still, banks' overall profitability has remained solid as a result of better NIM performance. Under our 2012 base case scenario, credit costs will likely remain stable or increase slightly compared with 2011, although a spike similar to that seen in 2009 is unlikely. Any deterioration of credit cost trends, particularly in light of the worsening NIM outlook, could put pressure on industry profitability and force us to revise our assessment of Brazilian banks' credit profiles. Early 2012 numbers on impairments and credit costs support the view that trends are likely to worsen for the full year. Still, first-quarter figures are usually weaker on a seasonal basis. Moreover, the full impact of monetary and fiscal stimulus on the recovery has yet to become clear. Should worsening credit trends continue, we will likely revisit our base case scenario and incorporate revised forecasts into our bank rating reviews this year. However, any change in the industry operating outlook will be considered in the context of the strengths of the Brazilian banking system, in particular those related to funding sources, capitalization, and liquidity. We expect these industry strengths to continue, even if operating assumptions in our base case scenario are revised later in the year. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)