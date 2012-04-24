Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
April 23 Penn Virginia Resource Partners LP PVR.N: * Moodys disclosures on credit ratings of Penn Virginia Resource Partners l.p.
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)