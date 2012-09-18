Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' rating on the following bonds
issued by the Wisconsin Health & Educational Facilities Authority on behalf of
Beloit Health System (BHS):
--$32.5 million series 2010B revenue refunding bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Bond payments are secured by a pledge of the pledged revenues of the obligated
group, a mortgage lien and a debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG OPERATING PROFITABILITY: Operating profitability has been strong and
consistent with operating EBITDA margin averaging 10.7% since fiscal 2006 and
equal to 10.6% in fiscal 2011 (Dec. 31 year end).
LEADING MARKET SHARE: BHS holds a leading market share of 62.4% in its primary
service area (PSA) with no competitor holding greater than 16% market share.
Market share should continue to remain strong due to its highly aligned
structure with the acquisition of the Beloit Clinic (65 multispecialty physician
group) in January 2010.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: BHS has a moderate debt burden with maximum annual debt
service (MADS) equal to 2.6% of revenue in fiscal 2011 which, when combined with
BHS's strong cash flow, produced solid MADS coverage of 4.4 times (x) EBITDA in
fiscal 2011. This should allow BHS to absorb an additional $11 million debt
issuance expected in January 2013 at its current rating level.
IMPROVED BUT STILL LIGHT LIQUIDITY METRICS: Liquidity rebounded from the hit it
took after the Beloit Clinic acquisition in 2010, but remains light for the 'A'
rating category with 134.3 days cash on hand (DCOH) and 93.8% cash to debt at
June 30, 2012.
CREDIT PROFILE
The affirmation of the 'A-' rating reflects BHS's consistently strong operating
performance, manageable debt burden, leading market share and improved liquidity
metrics.
Operating profitability has been strong and consistent. Operating EBITDA margin
averaged 10.7% since fiscal 2006 and equaled 10.6% in fiscal 2011, exceeding
Fitch's 'A' category median of 9.8%. Strong operations continued through the six
month interim period ending June 30, 2012, with an operating EBITDA margin of
10.3%. BHS maintained strong profitability levels for the rating category
despite the purchase of Beloit Clinic in January 2010 which had a history of
operating losses.
The lack of post-acquisition dilution reflects the successful consolidation of
operations with Beloit Clinic. Consolidation efforts decreased the expense
structure by $3.5 million per year and include the elimination of redundant
services including lab, pharmacy, purchasing and radiology services.
Additionally, management decreased staffing by 30 FTEs through attrition without
a reduction in force.
BHS's strong profitability and moderate debt burden allow for solid coverage of
debt service. MADS coverage was solid at 4.4x EBITDA and 4.2x operating EBITDA
relative to Fitch's 'A' category medians of 4.1x and 3.3x, respectively.
Additionally, MADS accounted for a modest 2.6% of revenues in fiscal 2011.
Credit stability is bolstered by BHS's strong leading market share of 62.4% in
its PSA. Mercy-Janesville is BHS's primary competitor in the PSA with 16% market
share while UW Health holds 10.6% market share. No other hospital holds greater
than 2% market share in the PSA. BHS's market position and operations are
bolstered by its strong physician alignment which was further strengthened by
the merger with the clinic.
Unrestricted liquidity metrics significantly improved since the clinic
acquisition in 2010, but remain light for the rating category. Immediately
following the acquisition, liquidity levels were stressed due to the increased
debt burden and expense base with 87.9 DCOH and 56.5% cash to debt. Unrestricted
cash and investments increased 64% since June 30, 2010 to $64.2 million at June
30, 2012 equating to 134.3 DCOH and 93.8% cash to debt. While improved,
liquidity remains light relative to the 'A' category medians of 191 days and
116.4%.
Near term capital plans include expansion of Beloit's cancer services including
the purchase of a new linear accelerator. The expansion is expected to cost
approximately $11 million and BHS plans to fund the project with new debt in
January 2013. Fitch believes that BHS has capacity at the current rating to
absorb $11 million of additional debt. Total projected capital spending is $18
million in fiscal 2012, $12 million in fiscal 2013, and $25 million in fiscal
2014.
Credit concerns include BHS's high exposure to government payors and small
revenue base. Medicare and Medicaid accounted for 45.6% and 16.1% of gross
revenues, respectively. The high exposure makes BHS vulnerable to federal and
state budget cuts and reliant on supplemental funding. Medicaid supplemental
funding totaled $11.8 million in fiscal 2011 and is expected to total $12.5
million in fiscal 2012. BHS's small revenue base makes it vulnerable to
physician turnover and changes in reimbursement levels. However, concerns due to
the revenue base are mitigated by BHS's strong physician alignment and leading
market share.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that current profitability
levels will be maintained and that robust cash flow generation should allow BHS
to absorb the expected debt issuance at the current rating level. Further
strengthening of liquidity metrics to a level consistent with Fitch's 'A'
category medians and continued strong operations could result in positive rating
action.
Beloit Health System (BHS) operates a 256 licensed bed community hospital and a
multi-specialty physician group in Beloit, Wisconsin, located approximately 75
miles northwest of Chicago. BHS also owns and operates a home care service,
independent and assisted living units, urgent care, and related ancillary
services. Total operating revenues equaled $196.4 million in fiscal 2011. BHS
covenants to provide annual audited disclosure within 150 days of fiscal year
end and quarterly disclosure within 60 days of the first three quarters end and
within 90 days of the end of the fourth quarter. Disclosure is provided through
the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012;
--'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', dated July 23, 2012.
