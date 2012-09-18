Sept 18 - The media and entertainment, oil and gas, and retail and restaurant sectors remain the most troubled sectors in the U.S., said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Stressed Sectors In Corporate America: The Default Rates For The Media And Entertainment, Oil And Gas, And Retail And Restaurants Sectors Remain Higher Than The Overall Corporate Default Rate." In August, companies in these sectors had the highest risk among distressed issuers (speculative-grade companies with securities trading in excess of 1,000 basis points (bps) above U.S. Treasuries), weakest links (companies rated 'B-' or lower with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications), and potential bond downgrades (investment- or speculative-grade companies with negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative). "Moreover, the speculative-grade corporate default rates for these three sectors are significantly higher than the overall default rate of 2.8% as of July 31, 2012," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "We identified 110 companies in these sectors that meet at least one of the criteria," said Ms. Vazza. We include full lists of all companies that meet the criteria in our regular monthly articles ("U.S. Distressed Debt Monitor," "Global Weakest Links And Default Rates," and "Bond Downgrade Potential"). The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.