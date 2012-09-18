Sept 18 - The recent cooling of Brazil's economic expansion hasn't stalled performance in the rental car market, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a report titled "The Road Is Clear For Brazilian Car Rental Companies." The rapid growth in Brazil's economy between 2004 and 2011--a period when GDP grew 22.4%, to Brazilian real (R$) 4.14 trillion from R$3.14 trillion--enabled the rental car market to more than double, to R$5.67 billion from R$2.68 billion (a 111.6% increase). This has spurred rental car companies to make significant investments: Brazil's consolidated rental fleet grew to 445,470 vehicles in 2011 from 203,650 in 2004. "While we don't expect rental companies to grow revenues and fleet at the 25%-30% annual pace of recent years, we think growth for the largest players will remain in the double-digits," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marcus Fernandes. Despite the industry's rapid expansion, our outlook for the sector remains positive. We see signs of continuing improvement in credit quality, as companies enhance their capital structures, liquidity, and financial ratios. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.