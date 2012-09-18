Sept 18 () - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s (UnitedHealth) ratings, including the rating on the company's senior unsecured securities at 'A-' and insurance-company subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch's recognition that UnitedHealth has continued to report solid operating margins and strong key credit metrics, despite the despite the headwinds presented by the implementation of various elements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). UnitedHealth reported net earnings $2.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2012, which translates into an EBITDA margin of 9.5%, versus 9.6% for the prior year period. The company's financial leverage as measured by debt/annualized EBITDA was 1.24 times (x) at June 30, 2012 versus 1.24x for the full year 2011. UNH reported EBITDA-to-interest coverage of 17.2x, a moderate decline from very strong levels of 20.5x in the prior year period. Fitch considers UnitedHealth's performance under each of these measures to be strong relative to the current rating category. UnitedHealth's financial leverage as measured by its ratio of debt-to-total capital remains at levels that are adequate to support the current ratings. As of June 30, 2012, the company's debt-to-total capital ratio stood at 31%, which approximates levels reported for the past several years. Fitch views UnitedHealth's overall market position within health insurance and managed care sector as largely unique, in that it enjoys strength cross a broad spectrum of products, services, and geographies. Fitch also notes the increasing scale and diversity of UnitedHealth's businesses, particularly its sources of unregulated earnings and cash flows, which have grown steadily over the past several years. In Fitch's view, UnitedHealth's diversified business platform and scale advantages provide increased confidence that the company will continue to generate results that support the company's current high rating category, despite the uncertainty created by the evolving regulatory environment facing the health insurance industry. Fitch nevertheless remains cognizant of the risks associated with the ongoing implementation of health reform legislation, the competitive pressures in several of the company's markets, and the effect of medical cost inflation. Fitch believes that an upgrade to UnitedHealth's IFS ratings is unlikely over the next 12-24 months. Upward rating pressure on the company's IFS ratings is constrained by the fact that UnitedHealth's current ratings are approaching the high end of Fitch's ratings range for health insurers, at a time when Fitch remains concerned about the potential for continued unfavorable regulatory developments and their potential impact on UnitedHealth's profits, primarily in government sponsored businesses. Fitch could consider compressing the notching between UnitedHealth's operating company IFS ratings and holding company Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which would result in a one notch upgrade to UnitedHealth's debt ratings, if the company were to report debt-to-EBITDA ratios approximating 1.0x and debt-to-capital below 30% on a sustained basis, while maintaining EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratios in the mid-teens or better. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade to all of UnitedHealth's ratings include developments related to health care reform that significantly impair UnitedHealth's ability to appropriately price its products, or otherwise severely restrict the company's cash flow. In addition expectations for sustained ratios of debt/EBITDA above 1.9x, debt/total capital above 35% and EBITDA/interest below 8x could lead to negative rating actions. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: UnitedHealth Group, Incorporated --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper rating at 'F1'; --5.500% senior unsecured notes due 2012 at 'A-'; --4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2013 at 'A-'; --4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2013 at 'A-'; --4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2014 at 'A-'; --5% senior unsecured notes due 2014 at 'A-'; --4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'A-'; --1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2016 at 'A-'; --5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2016 at 'A-'; --6% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'A-'; --6% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'A-'; --6% senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'A-'; --3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'A-'; --3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'A-'; --4.7% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'A-'; --0% senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'A-'; --2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'A-'; --5.8% senior unsecured notes due 2036 at 'A-'; --6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2037 at 'A-'; --6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2037 at 'A-'; --6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2038 at 'A-'; --5.7% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at 'A-'; --5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2041 at 'A-'; --4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2041 at 'A-'; --4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2042 at 'A-'. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of Illinois UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of New York Sierra Health & Life Insurance Company, Inc. Health Plan of Nevada, Inc. UnitedHealthcare of Florida, Inc. PacifiCare of Arizona, Inc. Oxford Health Insurance, Inc. Oxford Health Plans of New York, Inc. UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin, Inc UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas, Inc. UHC of California PacifiCare Life & Health Insurance Company UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley --IFS at 'AA-'. Fitch has withdrawn its 'AA-' IFS rating for UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of Ohio, Inc. which has been dissolved and merged into UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company. 