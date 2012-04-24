(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today released its revised
methodology and assumptions for target asset spreads when assessing
asset-liability mismatch risk in covered bonds.
The criteria update some of the target asset spreads and definitions of
buckets for residential and commercial mortgage loan cover pools described in
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk
In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal (Step 4: Cash Flow And Market Value Analysis; paragraphs 59-67),
and clarify the methodology for revising these periodically. The criteria also
update some of the asset spreads and definitions of buckets for public sector
cover pools, and clarify the methodology for revising these periodically. The
update is based on the recent widening in spreads observed in certain European
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and sovereign markets, as well as
the application of the methodology for reviewing these periodically.
The criteria, Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds:
Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads," addresses the
principles of "credit quality" of the assets and the "payment structure and cash
flow mechanics" described in "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16,
2011.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)